MUJERES LATINAS EN ACCIÓN: A STORY 50 YEARS IN THE MAKING TO SCREEN IN PUERTO RICO ON DECEMBER 11TH

Mujeres Latinas en Acción (Mujeres) was founded in 1973 and is the longest standing Latina-led organization in the nation. With nationally recognized programs for the healing and prevention of domestic and sexual violence, Mujeres has transformed the lives of over 40,000 women and families over the past 50 years. One thing Mujeres has learned from the multitude of stories shared by survivors is, if you don't tell your own story, your story will be lost forever. After 50 years of civically engaged service on issues of economic justice, immigrant justice, gender-based violence, and women's health, it is time to tell this story.

The story of Mujeres is a uniquely Latina story, a uniquely Chicago story, one whose story many have tried to erase; but its founders and all those who came after continued to fight to uplift the first voice of Latinas and work with them to build avenues towards healing, leadership and economic success. In a time where the humanity of immigrant communities and women's body autonomy continue to be debated nationally, Mujeres' story demonstrates the triumph of women—working together to build from a place of strength and heart.

"I fear how this election results will impact more women seeking reproductive health care and that individual bodily autonomy will not be respected and valued," said President & CEO, Linda X. Tortolero, "At the same time, I am reminded about my love for Mujeres and the communities we serve. When Mujeres opened its doors in 1973, our founders fought against social, cultural and geographic forces to serve those who needed us."

Glorimar Marrero-Sánchez is an interdisciplinary filmmaker and artist. Her vast body of work includes film, audiovisual, still photography, and installation. The thematic axes of her work address illness, grief, gender, and inequality. She holds a Bachelor of Art degree from the University of Puerto Rico and a Master of Communications degree from Florida International University. Her videos Revuelo en Roosevelt and Juanas Matos are part of the Permanent Collection of the Contemporary Art Museum of Puerto Rico. Most recently, Glorimar presented her feature film, La Pecera, at the Sundance Film Festival. This is the first time, a Puerto Rican film premiers in Sundance's World Cinema Dramatic Competition. The film also made history as the first Puerto Rican Film to nab a Goya Award Nomination, with a nomination for Best Ibero-American Film.

The exclusive premiere of the documentary Mujeres Latinas en Acción: A Story 50 Years in their Making took place in Chicago, Illinois at the Chicago History Museum on October 25th, 2024. For more details and upcoming screening schedules, visit www.mujereslatinasenaccion.org.

