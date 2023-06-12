Mujeres Latinas en Acción announces Voces Unidas: A 50th Anniversary Celebration

CHICAGO, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Mujeres Latinas en Acción (Mujeres) is delighted to announce their milestone celebration, Voces Unidas: A 50th Anniversary Celebration at the Chicago History Museum on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 6 p.m.

Mujeres was founded in 1973 and is the longest standing Latina-led organization in the nation. Mujeres:

Mujeres Latinas en Acción, the longest standing Latina-led organization in the nation, announces Voces Unidas: A 50th Anniversary Celebration.

provides programs for the healing and prevention of both domestic and sexual violence, including crisis intervention, individual and group counseling, adult and child therapy, legal and medical advocacy, community education, professional and volunteer trainings, and referrals to shelters and other resources.

connected the community to over two million dollars in emergency cash along with its partners between March 2020 and the summer of 2022.

in emergency cash along with its partners between and the summer of 2022. provides Empresarias del Futuro, an entrepreneurship training program, in Spanish, for women interested in beginning or expanding their small business, ultimately, leading them on the road to financial independence.

announced its national undertaking in early 2023 to support organizations across the country that want to start or improve services for Latine survivors of sexual violence.

Chicago History Museum is a fitting venue, as Mujeres' story is uniquely Chicago and uniquely Latina. President & CEO, Linda X. Tortolero, and Master of Ceremony, Lourdes Duarte of WGN-TV, will honor the legacy of its founders, long-time champions, and their fiercest advocates. Mujeres will also honor the heroes doing vital work every day by awarding The Marta Delgado Champion for the Rights of the Immigrant Community Award and Kristen Seeger Champion for Survivors of Gender-Based Violence Award. The night will feature delicious hors d'oeuvres, inspired drinks, a Mercadito of Mujeres' Empresarias del Futuro, and Mariachi Sirenas, an all-women mariachi group. Voces Unidas: A 50th Celebration is sponsored by local and national firms, business corporations, and philanthropic partners, with a handful of individual tickets still available for purchase on their website: www.mujereslatinasenaccion.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mujeres Latinas en Acción

Fanny Cano (She, Her, Ella)

Director of Marketing and Communications

E: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098570/MLEA__6.jpg

SOURCE Mujeres Latinas en Acción