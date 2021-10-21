Mujeres Latinas en Acción is Taking Up the Fight for Latina Pay Equity

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mujeres Latinas en Acción (Mujeres) is proud to announce a 3-year plan to take up the fight for Latina Pay Equity. Mujeres will do the difficult work to assure that our policies and our advocacy align to address the systemic barriers that Latina workers face. We will be intentional with compensation and foster an environment to lift our workers and their families; and to break cycles of income ceilings, and in the long-term, support Latina generational wealth.

For years, Mujeres has witnessed the high value and excellent skills that Latina counselors, therapists and advocates bring to the work (being bilingual, culturally competent, etc.) and how vital it is to lift Latinas, immigrants, and survivors of violence and their families. Yet, they are not being properly compensated across the sector.

As the longest-standing Latina-led organization in the nation, Mujeres sits at a unique intersection, with staff that is 95% women, 92% of who identify as Latinas. We understand both the financial inequity that Latinas face and some of the institutional barriers they are up against. On average, Latinas nationally earn 57 cents for every dollar earned by white, non-Hispanic men. In Illinois, according to the National Women's Law Center's 2019 data on rankings of states, Latinas only make 49 cents to every dollar a white man makes in the state.

As part of a 3-year plan, Mujeres is committing to looking internally to address some of these inequities, starting with our HR policies, procedures, and pay scales to better align us toward an equitable future for Latinas. Mujeres cannot do this alone. As we grow our investment in our team, we want to ensure that the sector is properly investing in the workforce that is uniquely women, and in our case uniquely Latina. Mujeres will take a leadership role within the gender-based coalitions, taskforces, and various work groups to sustain a workforce that is primarily made up of women and people of color.

"In 2023, we will be reaching our golden anniversary. Mujeres must examine how we can retain talent and build up leaders for the next 50 years," says Linda X. Tortolero, President and CEO of Mujeres Latinas en Acción.

Latina Equal Pay Day on October 21st is the day when Latina pay catches up to that of white, non-Hispanic men from the previous year, which means Latinas must work nearly 23 months to earn what white men earn in 12 months. It is critical that we take up this fight. If we invest in the needs of providers, then ultimately survivors have a stronger chance at healing, thriving, and leading!

Today, Mujeres Latinas en Acción (Mujeres) is the longest standing Latina-led organization in the nation. Over the years MLEA has honed its offerings including community services that empower Latinas and their families, and supports them as they heal, thrive, and lead through their programs.

