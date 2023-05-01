Mujeres publishes ¡Actívate! A community-data driven guide to help Latinas and their families thrive

CHICAGO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Mujeres Latinas en Acción (Mujeres) is delighted to announce the official launch of their first ever position paper, ¡Actívate! A community-data driven guide to help Latinas and their families thrive.

Founded in 1973, Mujeres is the longest-standing Latina-led organization in the country. With its headquarters based in Pilsen in Chicago, Illinois, it has grown from a volunteer-led group of dedicated Latinas that it once was to over 60 employees with satellite locations in North Riverside and Brighton Park.

In partnership with Great Cities Institute at the University of Illinois Chicago, ¡Actívate! is a community-based project which gathered data and lived experiences of Mujeres' community members, ultimately informing the advocacy priorities of Mujeres. Data was gathered through focus groups, interviews, and a community needs assessment surveys on the following issues: immigrant justice, economic justice, women's health, and gender-based violence. This project involves contributions from Mujeres' leadership and staff, community members, partner organizations, and Great Cities Institute (GCI).

"This project will inform Mujeres' advocacy priorities at the local, state, and national level and shape Mujeres' long-term plans," states Linda X. Tortolero, President and CEO of Mujeres, "but more importantly, this is about amplifying the voices of the community and elevating the issues that are vital to the health and wellbeing of their families."

Funding support for ¡Actívate! was provided by The Chicago Community Trust, Chicago Foundation for Women, Healthy Communities Foundation, Hispanic Federation, Irving Harris Foundation, The Reva & David Logan Foundation, The John D. & Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Walder Foundation, and Woods Fund Chicago. To download ¡Actívate! and learn more about Mujeres, visit: www.mujereslatinasenenaccion.

Mujeres Latinas en Acción's (Mujeres) mission is to empower Latinas through providing services, which reflect their values and culture and by being an advocate on the issues that make a difference in their lives. Today, Mujeres' programs and services empower Latinas and their families, and supports them as they heal, thrive, and lead.

