Mukasey Frenchman & Sklaroff Off to Fast Start Following Acquittal of US Navy SEAL in Court Martial Murder Trial in San Diego

In early July, a military jury in San Diego acquitted former Navy SEAL Special Operations Chief Eddie Gallagher of charges that he murdered an ISIS terrorist in Mosul, Iraq in 2017. Mr. Mukasey co-led the defense team in the court martial proceedings that also saw Chief Gallagher acquitted of all serious charges against him.

Even before the two-week trial began, Mr. Mukasey's defense team secured a major advantage by forcing the Navy's lead prosecutor to be removed from the case after showing that he had illegally monitored communications by the defense team. At trial, Mr. Mukasey demonstrated during cross-examination that the prosecution's principal investigator targeted Chief Gallagher for prosecution rather than conducting a search for the truth, and that he employed careless and irresponsible practices in his handling of the investigation.

During closing argument, Mr. Mukasey implored the military jury to reject the government's flawed, compromised investigation. He urged jurors, on the cusp of July 4, to act as "guardians of justice," and "deliver the verdict that gives Chief Gallagher his liberty…. his freedom." The jury followed suit, finding Chief Gallagher not guilty of murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, retaliation and obstruction of justice, and convicting him only of a minor count. The near clean-sweep acquittal in a murder trial in a court martial format quickly set Mr. Mukasey apart from his colleagues in the New York trial bar.

This was the third straight criminal trial victory for Mr. Mukasey and his colleagues. In 2017, while practicing at a prior firm, Mr. Mukasey and his partners successfully represented a mortgage-backed securities trader at a criminal trial in Hartford, Conn. In 2018, they obtained the first-ever acquittal for a commodities trader in a "spoofing" fraud trial in New Haven, Conn. Given that prosecutors win approximately ninety percent of criminal trials, the Mukasey winning streak is remarkable.

Mukasey Frenchman & Sklaroff has a full plate of marquee matters since launching this past March. Consider some of the firm's other representations, including:

President Donald J. Trump and various Trump business and charitable entities in investigations by the U.S. House of Representatives and New York Attorney General's Office;

Several major public and private companies around the country currently under government investigation; and,

Serving as lead outside counsel to a major law firm in a commercial dispute with a former partner.

Mr. Mukasey, son of former U.S. Attorney General and longtime federal Judge Michael B. Mukasey, served as a federal prosecutor in New York's famed U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District. A lifelong New Yorker who maintains his competitive edge through punishing, twice-daily workouts, he has defended numerous high-profile executives and corporations in finance, politics, energy, sports and other fields. He has previously represented Halliburton in matters surrounding the Deepwater Horizon explosion; the Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino; the President of a major media network; and the legendary Friars Club.



Mr. Mukasey is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Attorneys. Prior to founding MFS, he was Chairman of the white-collar defense practice at two global law firms.

