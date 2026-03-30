Mukbang Burger Expands to 200 Ruby Tuesday Locations Nationwide in Partnership with King's Hawaiian®

Three iconic brands unite to bring pop culture slider experience to customers coast-to-coast

ORLANDO, Fla., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC) today announced the national expansion of Mukbang Burger, made exclusively with King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet® Rolls, to all 200 Ruby Tuesday restaurant locations across the United States. The collaboration brings together three powerhouse brands to deliver a craveable, snackable dining experience now accessible to millions of customers through delivery.

Mukbang Burger Sliders on King's Hawaiian Rolls available now at Ruby Tuesdays.

Mukbang Burger—inspired by the Korean social media phenomenon of mukbang (eating broadcasts)—features a full menu of indulgent sliders crafted on King's Hawaiian's signature soft, sweet rolls. The brand's oversized portions, bold signature sauces, and shareable format have made it a standout in the virtual dining space.

"This partnership represents the future of how iconic brands can collaborate to create something truly unique for consumers," said Adam Robin, Chief Operating Officer of Virtual Dining Concepts. "By combining Mukbang Burger's innovative menu with King's Hawaiian's premium product and Ruby Tuesday's established kitchen infrastructure, we're able to bring this experience to hundreds of communities nationwide."

Why King's Hawaiian? The partnership with King's Hawaiian was a natural fit for Mukbang Burger's concept. The brand's signature rolls provide the perfect foundation for the slider format—offering ideal size, premium quality, and a distinctive sweet-savory balance that enhances the bold flavors of Mukbang's menu. King's Hawaiian's trusted brand reputation and widespread consumer appeal make it an essential ingredient partner in delivering a premium virtual dining experience.

"We're always looking for partners who see the menu as a platform for creativity. Collaborating with Mukbang Burger and Ruby Tuesday shows how King's Hawaiian can anchor a virtual concept with built-in brand equity and undeniable craveability," said Ivan Estrada, Vice President of Business and Brand Growth at Irresistible Foods Group. "When familiarity meets flavor, you create instant recognition and real guest pull."

"Mukbang Burgers is about more than just a meal—it's an experience built around indulgence, abundance, and the joy of sharing. In partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts and King's Hawaiian, we're delivering bold flavors, generous portions, and a concept designed to be as social as it is craveable." Edithann Ramey, Chief Marketing Officer at Ruby Tuesday.

What Each Partner Brings:

Virtual Dining Concepts/Mukbang Burger : Virtual brand expertise, menu innovation, and cultural credibility in the mukbang dining trend

: Virtual brand expertise, menu innovation, and cultural credibility in the mukbang dining trend King's Hawaiian : Premium product quality, iconic brand equity, and the perfect slider platform

: Premium product quality, iconic brand equity, and the perfect slider platform Ruby Tuesday: 200-location kitchen infrastructure, operational excellence, and an established nationwide customer base

Ordering Information: Mukbang Burger's full menu is available for delivery at all 200 Ruby Tuesday locations through www.mukbangburger.com, as well as Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub.

About Virtual Dining Concepts Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC) is the leading developer of virtual restaurant brands, partnering with celebrity chefs, influencers, and iconic brands to create innovative dining experiences delivered through existing restaurant infrastructure. VDC's portfolio includes industry-leading virtual brands that have served millions of customers nationwide.

About Mukbang Burger Mukbang Burger is a virtual dining brand inspired by the Korean mukbang phenomenon, featuring oversized sliders made exclusively with King's Hawaiian Rolls. Known for bold flavors, signature sauces, and shareable portions, Mukbang Burger brings the excitement of mukbang culture to the American dining experience.

About King's Hawaiian® Founded 75 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, KING'S HAWAIIAN is a family-owned business that has been dedicated to providing Hawaii-inspired foods made with original recipes and Aloha Spirit for three generations. KING'S HAWAIIAN makes the #1 branded roll in the United States, along with other irresistible products that inspire joyous food experiences people can't resist being a part of, including slider buns, hamburger buns, soft pretzel bites and more.

The soft and fluffy texture and perfect touch of sweetness of KING'S HAWAIIAN bread add even more fun and excitement to occasions big and small, including everyday meals and snacking, bringing loved ones together. For more information, visit the company's website at www.KingsHawaiian.com, or find KING'S HAWAIIAN on Facebook, Instagram and X.

About Ruby Tuesday Founded in 1972, Ruby Tuesday is a leading casual American bar-and-grill chain known for its broad menu and warm, welcoming atmosphere. With a focus on quality, and value, Ruby Tuesday offers a wide variety of guest favorites—from handcrafted burgers and slow-cooked ribs to seafood, pasta, and its signature Garden Bar. With locations across the U.S., Ruby Tuesday continues to deliver classic American comfort food with gracious hospitality at the center of every experience. For more information, visit rubytuesday.com. Follow Ruby Tuesday on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

SOURCE Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC)