Mukund Mohan Named new Executive Vice President of Consulting Services for Mythics, LLC

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythics, LLC, an award-winning Oracle reseller, systems integrator and consulting and managed services firm, announced that they have hired Mukund Mohan to join their leadership team as the Executive Vice President for Consulting Services. Mohan will be responsible for the strategic leadership and operational management of Mythics' consulting organization.

"We're very excited to welcome Mukund to the Mythics family. His perspective regarding consulting, focusing on people, leveraging their strengths, and building strong interpersonal relationships that transcend the workplace aligns well with our corporate culture," said Paul Seifert, Mythics CEO. "Additionally, his credentials in program management, computer and data science, statistical machine learning and computational finance underscore his commitment to excellence, including exploring new ways to bring new solutions to the market."

Mohan joins Mythics after spending the last 4 years at Oracle, where he led the pursuit and technical delivery for the modernization at one of their largest accounts in North America. With a background in delivery and product engineering, he has spent his 25-year career leading full-suite ERP implementations for over 50 State and Local government entities. His proven track record of transforming organization's financial sustainability by creating and integrating IP-based services positions him well to drive transformation at Mythics.

"Mythics' core values of Respect, Empathy, Excellence and Fun resonate deeply with my character and form the bedrock of everything we do," said Mohan about joining Mythics. "My goals for joining Mythics' are to support overall profitability improvements, creating and enhancing revenue streams and overall business diversification for better risk management. I'm very excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."

This addition reinforces Mythics' commitment to their goal of growing the organization through expansion of their product portfolio and services capabilities by delivering Oracle integration, consulting and managed services of the highest quality to their customers.

