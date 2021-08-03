Mulberry Debuts MulberryCare: First-Ever Free Accident Protection for Online Shoppers

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mulberry, the people-first product protection company, today announced its latest offering, MulberryCare, the first-ever free accident protection program available to online shoppers.

Mulberry

With MulberryCare, shoppers can now get 12 months of free protection against product defects, drops, spills, stains, and more on their purchases wherever they shop online. If anything goes wrong during their year of protection under MulberryCare, customers can easily file a claim in minutes through Mulberry's online dashboard and have their product repaired, replaced, or refunded — with no deductibles or hidden fees. MulberryCare coverage is available for multiple product categories including appliances, furniture, electronics, and more.

"While most products come with manufacturer warranties, that coverage tends to be limited to a very specific set of product defects," said Chinedu Eleanya, CEO of Mulberry. "When shoppers are able to purchase more comprehensive accident protection, which is not available through the majority of online retailers, there can still be significant pricing barriers to getting that high-quality coverage. MulberryCare is the first-ever solution that gives shoppers the comprehensive accident protection they are seeking free of charge. We're thrilled to offer every online shopper the confidence to make bigger purchases and feel comfortable that their products will last."

According to a consumer survey conducted by Mulberry in February 2021, 44% of consumers who wanted to add product protection beyond the manufacturer warranty felt that the options available to them were too expensive. Another recent consumer survey, from June 2021, found that 43% regretted not purchasing a product protection plan.

To get MulberryCare offers on their purchases, shoppers can download Mulberry's new browser extension. When enabled, the extension automatically identifies when shoppers are browsing for a product that is eligible for MulberryCare and allows them to add protection to their purchase with just a few clicks. From there, shoppers can activate their coverage with a one-click confirmation within their Mulberry dashboard. Once they receive their product, their free year of coverage begins.

The free accident protection through MulberryCare comes backed by Mulberry's highly rated digital claims process and 24/7 U.S.-based support team. In addition, every active Mulberry plan can be managed within a single customer portal, which means shoppers no longer have to deal with a host of different manufacturers, retailers, and warranty providers. If anything goes wrong with a covered product in their household, Mulberry customers can always go directly to their Mulberry portal for support.

Customers also have the option to purchase longer-term MulberryCare plans at the lowest rates on the market, guaranteed. Mulberry is able to significantly reduce the cost of product protection by streamlining the supply chain, offering shoppers plans that are created, backed, and serviced in-house by Mulberry. This eliminates many of the markups and fees associated with different third-party constituents, like underwriters and administrators, who are traditionally involved in the delivery of product protection plans.

The Mulberry browser extension is currently available for Google Chrome users directly within the Chrome store. Extensions will be developed for other web browsers in the future. To learn more about MulberryCare and install the browser extension, visit www.getmulberry.com/mulberrycare.

Direct to consumer brands can continue to embed Mulberry protection plans into their websites and stores. Mulberry product protection plans are available for purchase through these select retail partners, including Hayneedle, Pier 1, Breville, and Mirror.

About Mulberry

Mulberry is creating a better product protection experience for shoppers and brands. Mulberry's people-first platform offers affordable plans, better coverage, and a great claims experience for online shoppers. Shoppers can get 12 months of free MulberryCare accident protection wherever they shop online with Mulberry's browser extension available in the Google Chrome store. Mulberry also offers flexible integration options for brands to embed protection plan offers seamlessly into their customer journey, increasing customer engagement and average order value. Join the hundreds of thousands of customers already enjoying Mulberry plans or learn more about Mulberry's product protection platform at www.getmulberry.com.

