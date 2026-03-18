SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MuleRun, the self-evolving personal AI, officially launched today at the "MuleRun Agentic Computer: Major Feature Update" boat party in San Francisco. With zero barriers to entry, MuleRun lets anyone — regardless of technical background — command a dedicated digital employee capable of handling complex workflows around the clock. The platform is built to empower individuals across every industry to delegate work to an always-on, proactive AI workforce.

MuleRun Launch Event in San Francisco

At the event, MuleRun Chief Product Officer Cheng Fu laid out the company's vision for what he calls the "AI Worker" model — a new way of thinking about human-AI collaboration that drew strong reactions from the audience. The real shift, Fu argued, is not about the technology itself. It is about how we relate to AI. The goal is not to "use AI" but to "work alongside AI."

"AI should not be treated as a tool. It should be given a complete digital work environment, just like a human colleague," Fu said during his keynote. "When you treat AI as a coworker — with its own workspace, the ability to learn, and the willingness to collaborate — that is when you unlock its full potential."

MuleRun puts that philosophy into practice. Each AI worker on the platform operates within its own virtual machine, equipped with a browser, API access, communication channels including email and messaging, and a persistent file system. This setup allows the AI to run software, pull data, and coordinate across platforms independently — executing tasks end to end without constant human oversight.

What sets MuleRun apart is a three-tiered evolution engine that keeps the AI getting smarter over time. At the task layer, it memorizes individual workflows and preferences. At the domain layer, it proactively acquires specialized skills. And at the community layer, it taps into a shared knowledge network — so when one user solves a problem, the entire network benefits. Users can package what they have learned into reusable "knowledge skills" and publish them publicly, creating a decentralized ecosystem where expertise compounds.

Key product capabilities include:

Start from Anywhere. Whether on mobile or desktop, MuleRun works seamlessly across the devices and platforms people already use — Telegram, Discord, WhatsApp, and more. It learns workflows, decision logic, knowledge bases, and preferences from day one, wherever the user begins.

Act Before You Ask. MuleRun does not wait for instructions. It continuously self-optimizes in the background, so that by the time a user needs something, it already knows what they want — and has already taken the first step. It proactively identifies high-performing, community-validated Agents and automatically matches them to similar challenges, putting the collective wisdom of the network to work.

Always Online. The best ideas do not keep business hours. MuleRun learns, shares, and evolves around the clock — ensuring that individual growth and collective intelligence never pause.

In practice, MuleRun has already delivered fully automated, closed-loop results. Non-technical users describe what they need in plain language, and the AI builds the process from scratch. It can monitor e-commerce storefronts, fix outdated documentation, open pull requests, and run test suites — all without a human touching the keyboard.

Early adopters are already seeing tangible results. Users with no programming experience have built AI-powered games — including a Mini World clone and educational card games for children — entirely through natural language prompts. A family office investor who generated a 300x return over the past two years said MuleRun has dramatically reduced the time he spends gathering market intelligence; the platform proactively searches for information on a set schedule and delivers consolidated reports tailored to his criteria. In e-commerce, MuleRun Agents handle 24/7 customer service, track competitor pricing and market trends, spot high-potential products, manage inventory levels, and forecast restocking cycles — learning and refining strategy from a store's own operational data over time.

Fu framed the broader opportunity in terms of a new division of labor: humans focus on what AI cannot replicate — leadership, creativity, and human connection — while AI takes on the repetitive, high-precision, always-on execution work. The end goal, he said, is simple: "Work less, live more."

MuleRun also announced the "MuleRun Global Ambassador" program, an open invitation to developers, entrepreneurs, designers, domain experts, and curious users worldwide to help shape the platform's future. Ambassadors will receive early access to internal betas, get first looks at new features, and work directly with the core R&D team, with meaningful resources and incentives to support their contributions.

About MuleRun

MuleRun is a self-evolving personal AI dedicated to democratizing the digital workforce. By giving AI a complete digital work environment and a three-tiered evolution engine, MuleRun makes it possible for anyone to build professional-grade automation using nothing but natural language. The company's mission is to turn AI into a productivity partner for every person and reshape the way the world works.

SOURCE MuleRun