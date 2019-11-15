MuleSoft Announces New Deployment Option and Connector for Google Cloud, Enabling Customers to Accelerate Digital Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MuleSoft, provider of the leading platform for building application networks , today announced that the company will extend its Anypoint Runtime Fabric to run on Google Cloud. Google Cloud customers will be able to easily manage business critical applications within their existing infrastructure, in the cloud or in a hybrid environment. Organizations will also be able to aggregate their data in Google Cloud to drive relevant insights across previously disparate data silos with a new Google Cloud connector in Anypoint Exchange, MuleSoft's marketplace for pre-built connectors, templates and APIs. With MuleSoft and Google Cloud, customers can unlock their data – wherever it resides – to accelerate digital transformation

According to IDC *, global public cloud spending will grow to nearly $500 billion by 2023 as companies continue to adopt more cloud platforms to meet their hyper-specialized needs. With multiple cloud deployment options and a new connector, MuleSoft and Google Cloud are providing their customers with even greater flexibility and ease of operations as they move to the cloud.

MuleSoft is making Anypoint Runtime Fabric, a container service for multi-cloud and hybrid deployments of Mule runtimes, available on Google Cloud Platform. With Anypoint Runtime Fabric, MuleSoft gives companies increased flexibility to deploy APIs and integrations across public and private clouds. As they develop new applications and products, joint customers will be able to use Anypoint Runtime Fabric to take advantage of Google Cloud's global infrastructure, leading security capabilities, and core competencies in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Additionally, a new BigQuery connector in Anypoint Exchange will help line-of-business owners combine datasets — from disparate sources like Salesforce and Google Analytics — to make informed decisions. This means line-of-business users, like marketers, can derive better real-time data insights around segmentation and personalization by leveraging Google Cloud's strengths and BigQuery's advanced querying capabilities.

"Data is the most valuable resource that organizations have today," said Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice president, Google Cloud. "These new offerings from MuleSoft mean customers can make better decisions with their data by breaking down silos and by leveraging Google Cloud's core competencies in areas like AI, ML and cloud analytics."

"In this digital age, organizations need to evolve and adapt to new architecture trends and deployment modes, like microservices, IoT, hybrid cloud and more. With Anypoint Runtime Fabric, IT can easily deploy in any environment," said Mark Dao, chief product officer, MuleSoft. "Our platform, together with Google Cloud, will enable customers to unlock data through API-led connectivity and maximize their existing investments across public and private clouds, while maintaining security and control. This allows organizations to future-proof their business so they can focus on delivering innovation for many years to come."

Anypoint Runtime Fabric support for Google Cloud Platform will be available in 2020. The BigQuery connector will be available in Anypoint Exchange in Q4 of this year.

*Source: IDC, Worldwide Semiannual Public Cloud Services Spending Guide, 2019.

About Anypoint Platform

MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™ is a leading application network platform. It allows organizations to create composite applications that connect apps, data, and devices through API-led connectivity to form a flexible application network. Anypoint Platform is a unified, single solution for iPaaS and full lifecycle API management , both on-premises and in the cloud .

About MuleSoft, a Salesforce company

MuleSoft's mission is to help organizations change and innovate faster by making it easy to connect the world's applications, data and devices . With its API-led approach to connectivity, MuleSoft's market-leading Anypoint Platform™ empowers thousands of organizations to build application networks. By unlocking data across the enterprise with application networks, organizations can easily deliver new revenue channels, increase operational efficiency and create differentiated customer experiences. For more information, visit https://www.mulesoft.com .

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc., a Salesforce company. All other marks are those of respective owners.

SOURCE MuleSoft

Related Links

www.mulesoft.com

