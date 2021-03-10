MuleSoft Empowers Business Teams to Deliver Digital Innovation Faster with MuleSoft Composer

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MuleSoft, provider of the world's #1 integration and API platform, today introduced MuleSoft Composer, the easiest way for business teams to integrate apps and data and deliver digital innovation faster. As the first generally available Composer solution, MuleSoft Composer for Salesforce is built on the trusted Anypoint Platform ™ and the only integration solution embedded in the Salesforce UI. Business teams can now securely automate integrations to Salesforce and various systems to quickly launch digital projects and enable success from anywhere through connected experiences – without writing any code.

Data silos slow down business

Organizations are shifting to digital-first customer experiences as 58% of customer interactions became digital in the past year, according to McKinsey & Company . Every digital experience requires access to data, and traditionally that data has been locked in various systems that only IT can access. In Salesforce's Trends in Workflow Automation report, 82% of business users say they need access to data and IT capabilities to stay productive as digital projects increase, and 95% of technical leaders are prioritizing automation.

As customers demand more from companies, employees need to be able to unlock data and automate integrations to complete more digital projects and deliver connected experiences. However, in the State of Business and IT Innovation report, 59% of business users say siloed apps and data will hinder business growth and revenue and negatively impact customer experience.

Automate integrations to boost speed and productivity

MuleSoft Composer for Salesforce makes it easy for business teams to compose a true 360-degree view of the customer and deliver connected experiences faster by automating integrations to common systems directly in Salesforce. With a library of pre-built connectors, including NetSuite, Salesforce, Workday, Slack, Google Sheets and Tableau, business teams can now securely integrate apps and data, and build automations to:

Comments on the news

Mary Ahmad , senior director of omnichannel commerce and operations, ASICS Digital : "ASICS is expanding its global footprint by delivering a seamless, omnichannel e-commerce experience in four growing brands worldwide. With MuleSoft Composer, ASICS' business teams can focus on building personalized relationships with customers in new digital channels and creating revenue streams, rather than being delayed because of integration work between order and product management systems."

, senior director of omnichannel commerce and operations, : "ASICS is expanding its global footprint by delivering a seamless, omnichannel e-commerce experience in four growing brands worldwide. With MuleSoft Composer, ASICS' business teams can focus on building personalized relationships with customers in new digital channels and creating revenue streams, rather than being delayed because of integration work between order and product management systems." Shri Ballal , CTO, WatchBox : "Our goal at WatchBox, the world's leading company for pre-owned luxury watches, is to make day-to-day transactions seamless and efficient by bringing sales, service, marketing and IT teams together. MuleSoft allows us to gain scale and agility by empowering our entire business to unlock data and automate processes, such as the exchange of customer transactional information between Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Sales Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Tableau and legacy systems – while our IT team maintains data governance and security."

, CTO, : "Our goal at WatchBox, the world's leading company for pre-owned luxury watches, is to make day-to-day transactions seamless and efficient by bringing sales, service, marketing and IT teams together. MuleSoft allows us to gain scale and agility by empowering our entire business to unlock data and automate processes, such as the exchange of customer transactional information between Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Sales Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Tableau and legacy systems – while our IT team maintains data governance and security." Larry Quinlan , Deloitte Global CIO : "Technology ownership is increasingly a partnership between IT and business units, and this evolution is necessary to better serve customers and drive innovation. It's more important than ever for IT and business teams to collaborate to make technology happen at scale and securely for competitive advantage."

, : "Technology ownership is increasingly a partnership between IT and business units, and this evolution is necessary to better serve customers and drive innovation. It's more important than ever for IT and business teams to collaborate to make technology happen at scale and securely for competitive advantage." Meir Amiel, CPO, MuleSoft: "Across every business function and industry, our customers are reimagining their customer, employee, partner and product experiences. MuleSoft Composer will continue to expand our vision to help companies realize speed, agility and efficiency by empowering anyone – from IT to now business – to unlock apps and data with clicks, not code, and without losing security and governance."

Additional information

Pricing and availability

MuleSoft Composer for Salesforce will become generally available on March 15, 2021 .

. NetSuite, Salesforce, Workday, Slack, Google Sheets and Tableau connectors will also become generally available in March 2021 .

About MuleSoft, a Salesforce company

MuleSoft, provider of the world's #1 trusted integration and API platform, empowers any company to quickly unlock and integrate their apps and data to create connected experiences, faster. For more information, visit: https://www.mulesoft.com .

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

