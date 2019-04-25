MuleSoft is the Only Company Named a Leader in Both the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) and the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MuleSoft, provider of the leading platform for building application networks , today announced that Gartner has positioned MuleSoft as a Leader in its 2019 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service ( iPaaS ). MuleSoft has also been named a Leader three times in a row in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management, making it the only vendor recognized as a Leader in both of those reports. Both reports, including the Magic Quadrant graphics, are available at https://www.mulesoft.com/lp/reports/gartner-magic-quadrant-leader .

Integration is one of the most strategic initiatives a company can invest in today, and by combining API and integration capabilities in one product, MuleSoft is uniquely positioned as the engine for digital transformation. By using APIs to unlock data across nearly any system or application, MuleSoft customers can connect their technology building blocks in a standardized way. As a result, digital assets become pluggable and reusable, creating an application network that is scalable and built for change.

"Innovation velocity is the lifeblood of the enterprise, with APIs unlocking data and capabilities of every application and integrations enabling connectivity between these applications. Together, these APIs and integrations build our customers' application networks. With Anypoint Platform's breadth of capabilities, our customers can unlock the data trapped in their systems, gain new levels of visibility across their application networks, and make it easy to self-serve and collaborate across business and IT," said Mark Dao, chief product officer, MuleSoft. "Anypoint Platform is built from the ground up to enable reuse so business users and developers can collaborate together to drive innovation across their company."

About Anypoint Platform

MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™ is a leading application network platform. It allows organizations to create composite applications that connect apps, data and devices through API-led connectivity to form a flexible application network. Anypoint Platform is a unified, single solution for iPaaS and full lifecycle API management , both on-premises and in the cloud.

About MuleSoft, a Salesforce company

MuleSoft's mission is to help organizations change and innovate faster by making it easy to connect the world's applications, data and devices. With its API-led approach to connectivity, MuleSoft's market-leading Anypoint Platform™ empowers over 1,600 organizations in approximately 60 countries to build application networks. By unlocking data across the enterprise with application networks, organizations can easily deliver new revenue channels, increase operational efficiency and create differentiated customer experiences . For more information, visit https://www.mulesoft.com.

