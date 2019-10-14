MuleSoft Positioned as a Leader for the Fourth Consecutive Time in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MuleSoft, provider of the leading platform for building application networks , today announced that Gartner has positioned MuleSoft as a Leader in its 2019 Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management. MuleSoft has been named a Leader four times in a row and is also positioned as a Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), making it the only vendor recognized as a Leader in both 2019 reports. The reports, including the Magic Quadrant graphics, are available at https://www.mulesoft.com/lp/reports/gartner-magic-quadrant-leader .

Increasingly, organizations are using APIs to streamline internal operations, build new products and services at speed, and ensure agility in a constantly changing world. APIs have become the standard way for organizations to unlock data and expose business capabilities to a broader ecosystem of developers, partners and employees in order to deliver new value to customers. To thrive in this API economy, a unified and well-defined approach to API management and integration is critical.

As the only Leader in both the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management and the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service, we believe that MuleSoft is uniquely positioned as the engine for digital transformation, combining API and integration capabilities in a single platform. By using APIs to unlock data and processes across nearly any system or application — regardless of format or source — MuleSoft customers can connect their technology building blocks in a standardized way. As a result, their digital assets become pluggable and reusable, creating an application network that is scalable and flexible by design.

"Organizations today need speed and agility to survive and thrive in the digital era. By building reusable APIs on top of each technology asset, any company can create differentiated consumer experiences, efficient business models, and brand new revenue channels at scale," said Simon Parmett, CEO, MuleSoft. "Anypoint Platform makes APIs easily consumable by packaging them as products. Our customers are outpacing the market by boosting discoverability and reuse of APIs — not just within the enterprise but also across external developers and partners — ultimately making it easier to create value in the API economy."

Gartner, Inc., "Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management" by Paolo Malinverno, Mark O'Neill, Aashish Gupta, Kimihiko Iijima, 9 October 2019. This report was previously titled Magic Quadrant for Application Services Governance.

Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service" by Eric Thoo, Massimo Pezzini, Keith Guttridge, Bindi Bhullar, April 23, 2019.

About Anypoint Platform

MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™ is a leading application network platform. It allows organizations to create composite applications that connect apps, data, and devices through API-led connectivity to form a flexible application network. Anypoint Platform is a unified, single solution for iPaaS and full lifecycle API management , both on-premises and in the cloud.

About MuleSoft, a Salesforce company

MuleSoft's mission is to help organizations change and innovate faster by making it easy to connect the world's applications, data and devices . With its API-led approach to connectivity, MuleSoft's market-leading Anypoint Platform™ empowers thousands of organizations to build application networks. By unlocking data across the enterprise with application networks, organizations can easily deliver new revenue channels, increase operational efficiency and create differentiated customer experiences. For more information, visit https://www.mulesoft.com .

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management ( CRM ), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

