MuleSoft Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service and the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MuleSoft, provider of the world's #1 integration and API platform, today announced that Gartner has recognized the company as a Leader for the sixth time in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS). In addition, MuleSoft has been named a Leader for the fifth consecutive time in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management. Both reports, including the Magic Quadrant graphics, can be accessed at https://www.mulesoft.com/lp/reports/gartner-magic-quadrant-leader .

To address today's digital acceleration, organizations in every industry must unlock data quickly in a way that increases their speed, agility and efficiency. MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™ makes it easy to connect data from any system — no matter where it resides — to deliver critical, time-sensitive projects. Companies can start fast and realize immediate value, all in a future-proof way that turns data and processes into composable building blocks. By making these building blocks discoverable and reusable across their organization, businesses can become a truly composable enterprise.

"Modern applications are composed, not custom coded. When there is a standard way to unlock legacy systems and data with reusable building blocks, you can go faster with every project," said Meir Amiel, chief product officer, MuleSoft. "With Anypoint Platform, an organization's speed of delivery is much faster and their time and cost of innovation is significantly lowered. MuleSoft is uniquely positioned to help our customers adapt quickly to deliver on digital initiatives."

With MuleSoft being recognized as a Leader again in both the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management and the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise iPaaS, MuleSoft believes this validates that it is the only leading solution to offer a single, unified platform to manage the full end-to-end integration and API lifecycle, from design through management.

Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management" by Paolo Malinverno, Kimihiko Iijima, Mark O'Neill, John Santoro, Shameen Pillai, Akash Jain, September 22, 2020.

Previous titles included Magic Quadrant for Application Services Governance.

Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service" by Eric Thoo, Massimo Pezzini, Keith Guttridge, Bindi Bhullar, Shameen Pillai, Abhishek Singh, 21 September 2020.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Anypoint Platform

MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™ is the world's #1 integration and API platform. It uniquely allows organizations to use API-led connectivity to unlock their data, empower their business with productized APIs, and create connected experiences, faster. Anypoint Platform is the only solution that offers a single, unified platform for iPaaS and full lifecycle API management , both on-premises and in the cloud. To learn more about Anypoint Platform, visit: https://www.mulesoft.com/platform/enterprise-integration

About MuleSoft, a Salesforce company

MuleSoft, provider of the world's #1 integration and API platform, makes it easy to connect data from any system – no matter where it resides – to create connected experiences, faster. Thousands of organizations across industries rely on MuleSoft to realize speed, agility and innovation at scale. For more information, visit https://www.mulesoft.com .

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

