MuleSoft Recognizes Leading Partners for Accelerating Digital Transformation at MuleSoft CONNECT 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MuleSoft CONNECT 2019 -- MuleSoft, provider of the leading platform for building application networks , today announced the winners of the MuleSoft Partner Awards. The annual awards recognize top partners for delivering business outcomes to customers at scale. The winners were announced at MuleSoft CONNECT San Francisco, one of six global conferences for digital business where CIOs, IT leaders and developers come together to realize the opportunity for application networks to drive digital transformation within their organizations.

The MuleSoft Partner Awards recognize partners across the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA for scaling their team of experts through training and certification programs, driving customer growth and delivering business outcomes for customers.

The SI and VAR Partner of the Year Award recognizes partners with the greatest market impact by ACV in 2018:

MuleSoft Global SI and VAR Partner of the Year 2019: Deloitte

Deloitte MuleSoft NA SI and VAR Partner of the Year 2019: Deloitte

Deloitte MuleSoft EMEA SI and VAR Partner of the Year 2019: Capgemini

Capgemini MuleSoft APAC SI and VAR Partner of the Year 2019: Deloitte

The Growth and Emerging Partner Award honors partners with the highest growth in their MuleSoft business in terms of training, certifications, new customer opportunities and project implementation.

MuleSoft NA Growth & Emerging Partner of the Year 2019: Infosys

Infosys MuleSoft EMEA Growth & Emerging Partner of the Year 2019: Accenture

Accenture MuleSoft APAC Growth & Emerging Partner of the Year 2019: HCL Technologies

The Practice Development Partner of the Year Award recognizes partners with the highest level of practice development, measured in total certifications and annual growth in certifications.

MuleSoft NA Practice Development Partner of the Year 2019: Acumen Solutions

Acumen Solutions MuleSoft EMEA Practice Development Partner of the Year 2019: Deloitte

Deloitte MuleSoft APAC Practice Development Partner of the Year 2019: Whitesky Labs

"Our partners have achieved tremendous growth in the last year as they've evangelized the opportunity of API-led connectivity by developing expertise in MuleSoft technology and integration best practices. By leveraging the common framework to drive organizational change, speed and agility found in MuleSoft Catalyst, partners orient themselves towards driving business outcomes for our customers," said Brent Hayward, senior vice president of global channels and alliances, MuleSoft. "Our 2019 award winners have demonstrated excellence in building application networks and serve as trusted and strategic advisors for customers. We are eager to celebrate the value these partners have delivered to our joint customers and look forward to their continued growth in the coming year."

Organizations in the MuleSoft Partner Program provide consulting and services for MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform, a solution for API-led connectivity that creates an application network of apps, data, and devices, both on-premises and in the cloud. With Anypoint Platform, organizations can unlock new revenue channels, improve customer experiences and drive innovation. Combined with the power of MuleSoft Catalyst, partners can leverage common processes, best practices and resources to enable API-led connectivity for customers, making it easier to deliver agile infrastructure that accelerates follow-on project opportunities. By leading with this approach, partners can deliver far more value, speed and agility to customers and expand their role from implementation provider to trusted advisor and change agent.

MuleSoft's global partner ecosystem serves organizations across industries including financial services, healthcare, retail and public sector. To learn more about the company's partner ecosystem, visit: https://www.mulesoft.com/partner-integration.

MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™ is a leading application network platform. It allows organizations to create composite applications that connect apps, data and devices through API-led connectivity to form a flexible application network. Anypoint Platform is a unified, single solution for iPaaS and full lifecycle API management , both on-premises and in the cloud.

MuleSoft's mission is to help organizations change and innovate faster by making it easy to connect the world's applications, data and devices . With its API-led approach to connectivity, MuleSoft's market-leading Anypoint Platform™ empowers thousands of organizations in approximately 60 countries to build application networks. By unlocking data across the enterprise with application networks, organizations can easily deliver new revenue channels, increase operational efficiency and create differentiated customer experiences. For more information, visit https://www.mulesoft.com .

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce, visit: www.salesforce.com.

