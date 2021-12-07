MuleSoft Unveils New Universal API Management Capabilities to Manage and Secure Any API, Anywhere - Creating Seamless Experiences, Faster

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MuleSoft, provider of the world's #1 integration and API platform, today announced new universal API management capabilities that enable IT teams to securely create, manage, and govern any API across any environment and technology.

The universal API management capabilities — including Anypoint Flex Gateway, API Manager, API Experience Hub, API Designer with event-driven capabilities, and API Governance — are built directly on Anypoint Platform™, MuleSoft's unified platform for integration, API management, and automation. Together, these capabilities transform MuleSoft's end-to-end platform into a more open, flexible, and scalable solution, so businesses can accelerate innovation and create seamless digital experiences faster.

The rise of hybrid, distributed ecosystems adds complexity

With the proliferation of digital touchpoints and the need to create seamless experiences for employees and customers, companies are creating more APIs than ever before. In fact, organizations today use over 800 applications on average, and 96% of them currently use public or private APIs — up from 80% last year.

At the same time, hybrid, distributed ecosystems have become the norm, which adds complexity to the IT landscape. According to Deloitte , 97% of IT managers are planning to take a best-of-breed approach by distributing workloads across two or more clouds to boost resilience and support regulatory requirements. These distributed ecosystems result in data silos, limited reuse, inconsistent governance and security across services, and limited visibility with many management consoles across cloud vendors.

Universal API management delivers agility, flexibility, and scale

To navigate these hybrid and distributed ecosystems, IT teams can use MuleSoft's new universal API management capabilities on Anypoint Platform to build, deploy, secure, operate, and discover all of their organization's APIs — from anywhere and in a single place.

New universal API management capabilities on MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform allow organizations to:

Adapt to any architecture with a flexible, lightweight gateway to manage and secure any service : Anypoint Flex Gateway enables IT teams to deliver the level of performance required for the most demanding applications, providing enterprise security and manageability across any API, environment, or architecture.

: Anypoint Flex Gateway enables IT teams to deliver the level of performance required for the most demanding applications, providing enterprise security and manageability across any API, environment, or architecture. Deploy and monitor services across any cloud or environment: Developers and IT managers can scale effectively by operating and monitoring their APIs across any cloud or environment from a single place.

Developers and IT managers can scale effectively by operating and monitoring their APIs across any cloud or environment from a single place. Accelerate time to market by discovering APIs built anywhere in the enterprise or composing new APIs in any language: Developers now have the flexibility to model APIs in any specification in API Designer, for any purpose — microservices, event-driven, and much more. Additionally, they can find, explore, and consume APIs designed anywhere in a single place with API Experience Hub.

Developers now have the flexibility to model APIs in any specification in API Designer, for any purpose — microservices, event-driven, and much more. Additionally, they can find, explore, and consume APIs designed anywhere in a single place with API Experience Hub. Build trust without sacrificing agility by defining central governance rules and applying them to any API at scale: With API Governance, companies can operationalize governance across all of their enterprise APIs to help comply with industry regulations and internal design standards, without adding friction to development.

Comments on the news:

Eileen Rizzo , CIO, senior vice president of IT, Ashley Stewart , Inc.: " Ashley Stewart is upgrading its e-commerce platform to better serve our customers and meet their needs. Using MuleSoft, Ashley Stewart can quickly create and scale seamless omnichannel experiences for our customers, no matter how they shop. By unifying disparate data and systems, such as our order management and point of sale systems, with MuleSoft's unified platform for integration, API, and automation, Ashley Stewart can deliver IT projects 2-3 times faster than before."

, director, software development & DevOps, Hologic: "As a leading medical technology company, Hologic is pioneering digital transformation by building a single platform across sales and services teams to efficiently meet customer needs. With new universal API management capabilities on MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform, Hologic can centralize data from disparate systems across different environments to create a 360-degree view of the customer. As a result, we're able to scale our customer support and be flexible in any situation to quickly respond to our customers' needs for critical replacement parts and machine maintenance." Meir Amiel, chief product officer, MuleSoft: "In today's increasingly digital, work-from-anywhere world, companies now have to manage and compose thousands of APIs spanning different teams, environments, and technologies. MuleSoft's new universal API management capabilities on Anypoint Platform bring companies closer to achieving the composable business vision, by allowing them to choose and integrate best-of-breed solutions and compose new services using any API. With consistent enterprise security and management of APIs across all environments, teams can innovate, scale, and deliver new digital experiences without restraint."

Additional information

Pricing and availability

Anypoint Flex Gateway, API Experience Hub, and API Governance will become generally available in the first quarter of 2022.

API Manager is generally available now.

