MuleSoft Unveils Next Major Release of Anypoint Platform with DataGraph, Empowering Developers to Create Composable Business Capabilities Faster

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MuleSoft, provider of the world's #1 integration and API platform, today introduced the next major release of Anypoint Platform ™ with DataGraph. Developers can now instantly discover, access, and serve data from multiple existing APIs with a single query, without writing any additional code. The new Anypoint DataGraph allows customers across industries to create composable business capabilities and deliver seamless digital experiences faster.

"Our customers expect seamless digital experiences from anywhere," said Joseph Piccirillo, engineering director and head of Invesco's global Distribution Apps. "In order to quickly deliver new services like our digital wealth management platform, we used MuleSoft to connect legacy systems and automate complex business processes. By leveraging reusable building blocks like APIs, we are increasing employee productivity and accelerated time to value, making us more efficient with each project."

Integration challenges hinder digital innovation

Every company has had to digitize quickly to meet rising customer expectations and scale growth. A McKinsey survey found that the share of digital or digitally-enabled products in companies' portfolios has accelerated by seven years due to COVID-19. However, according to the recent Connectivity Benchmark Report , integration challenges are holding almost 9 in 10 companies back from delivering on digital transformation.

The same study shows that companies have the opportunity to turn to composable building blocks like APIs to innovate and scale faster. Currently, 96% of companies are using APIs, but only 42% of APIs are made available for reuse. A composable business, on the other hand, uses standardized, reusable building blocks of packaged capabilities to build new experiences, products, and services with greater speed, agility, and efficiency – instead of using custom code or starting from scratch each time. By turning every process, asset and piece of data in their organization into a reusable building block, companies can deliver digital business initiatives faster with each project.

Delivering digital initiatives faster with composability

Customers can make the composable business a reality to meet today's demand and create the agility needed for tomorrow. The next major release of Anypoint Platform allows IT and business teams to take advantage of reusable building blocks to:

Accelerate delivery speed: As the number of apps and systems continue to grow, integration becomes more complex and slows down the business. With Anypoint DataGraph, companies compose data faster, by consuming data from multiple APIs with just a single GraphQL query. Developers can explore, unify, and serve data from all their APIs into powerful data services – without developing new code or creating new APIs. In addition, developers can increase efficiency by replacing custom code for many API requests with a managed service that requires no maintenance.

Automate business processes : Dozens of new connectors allow IT and business to automate complex business processes. The new connectors make it easy to connect data from commonly used services and apps, including Automation Anywhere, Google Sheets, JIRA, Netsuite, and Stripe. In addition, new MuleSoft Accelerators for SAP, financial services and retail bring packaged industry solutions of technical assets and best practices to companies to quickly unlock SAP ERP data, streamline procure-to-pay, and achieve a single view of the customer.

Build once, deploy anywhere: Building seamless experiences requires companies to access data across multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud environments. Anypoint Runtime Fabric, now available on Azure Kubernetes Service, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service, and Google Kubernetes Engine, unlocks greater flexibility and agility by allowing customers to deploy consistently to any cloud. Companies can simplify visibility and management across major platform-as-a-service environments, so they can efficiently implement integrations and automations without being limited by the underlying infrastructure.

"Every industry is under pressure to deliver digital innovation faster to meet rising customer expectations and adapt to changing market dynamics," said Meir Amiel, chief product officer, MuleSoft. "Any digital project requires integration, data, security, governance and APIs. With MuleSoft, companies are rethinking their approach to integration and APIs based on secure, reusable building blocks to solve their most immediate need and lay the foundation for ongoing innovation."

Additional information

Pricing and availability

Anypoint DataGraph will become generally available in May 2021 .

. Connectors are generally available now.

are generally available now. Anypoint Runtime Fabric on self-managed Kubernetes is generally available now.

