Mulholland Distilling Launches Direct to Consumer Delivery

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The spirits co. from partners Walton Goggins and Matthew Alper now offer their complete portfolio of spirits for home delivery direct from www.mulhollanddistilling.com . The Los Angeles headquartered lineup of Award winning New World Gin , Gluten-free Vodka and 100 proof American Whiskey launched four years ago to commemorate the spirit of the city. Now, on their fourth anniversary, they are expanding their reach to 31 additional states with direct to consumer delivery powered by speakeasyco.com .

Since its official launch in 2016, Mulholland Distilling has garnered numerous accolades including 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition Unanimous Double-Gold medal for their New World Gin and Silver Medals for their Gluten-free Vodka and 100 proof American Whiskey. Mulholland is available on shelves throughout California at all Whole Foods, BevMo!, Bristol Farms, Gelson's and more, as well as behind the bar at dozens of premiere bar and restaurant programs across the state.

Like its namesake William Mulholland (who brought water to Los Angeles), Mulholland Distilling now brings its Los Angeles spirit to the entire country. "We're proud of our accomplishments in the California market but our plan has always been national availability," said founder Matthew Alper. "Fueled by Speakeasy's backend logistics platform we're able to reach thousands of more users than ever before - just with a click of a mouse."

Both full size 750 ml bottles and 375 ml minis (perfect for sampling or gifting) will be available for home delivery to Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Washington DC, and Wisconsin states via Mulholland website: mulhollanddistilling.com.

About: Actor Walton Goggins and longtime friend Matthew Alper are behind Mulholland Distilling, a portfolio of great tasting, affordable spirits that reflect the vibrant and rich culture of Los Angeles. Mulholland Distilling currently produces their Double-Gold Award Winning New World Gin, Silver Medal Award winning American Whiskey and Gluten-free Vodka. The brand pays homage to its namesake William Mulholland by inspiring others to create, play, and explore the past and our future.

Contact:

Christina Lazzaro – [email protected]

310-486-1245

SOURCE Mulholland Distilling