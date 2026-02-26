Mulholland Group Celebrates Dual Dunkin' Grand Openings with Community Food Donation Initiative

HALEDON, N.J. and LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mulholland Group proudly celebrated the grand opening of two new Dunkin' locations in the same week, marking a significant investment in New Jersey communities and reinforcing the company's strong commitment to local engagement.

The first location opened at Dunkin' – Haledon, followed by the opening of a second restaurant at Dunkin' – Little Egg Harbor. Both grand opening celebrations were met with strong community turnout, including residents, elected officials, and local business leaders.

Little Egg Harbor Dunkin’

At the Little Egg Harbor opening, the Mulholland Group incorporated a food donation promotion in support of The Wildcat Shack, encouraging guests to give back while celebrating the arrival of a new local business. The initiative highlighted the company's dedication not only to economic growth, but to meaningful community partnership.

"It was uplifting to see a new local business step up to help support the community in such a meaningful way," said a community representative for The Wildcat Shack. "By incorporating a food donation initiative into their grand opening, the Mulholland Group demonstrated a genuine commitment to the communities they serve."

Ocean County Commissioner Ray Gormley also welcomed the investment.

"Little Egg Harbor continues to grow and thrive. The opening of this new Dunkin' location is another great addition to our community. We welcome this business and look forward to the positive impact it will have on residents and visitors," said Commissioner Gormley.

Bill Mulholland, Founder of the Mulholland Group, expressed appreciation for the support shown throughout both openings.

"We sincerely appreciate the elected officials, local business owners, and residents who came out to support us," said Mulholland. "We look forward to continuing our investment in these communities and growing in a way that creates lasting, positive impact."

Event marketing, media coordination, and community outreach for the grand openings were managed by Blaise Scibetta owner of Southern Ocean Consulting LLC, supporting strategic promotion and local engagement efforts.

The Mulholland Group's continued expansion reflects a broader focus on economic development, job creation, and community-driven initiatives across New Jersey.

SOURCE The Mulholland Group