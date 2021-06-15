Mullen Coughlin Continues to Grow With the Addition of Katie Butler as Partner

DEVON, Pa., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its steady growth, Mullen Coughlin proudly welcomes Katie L. Butler, CIPP/US, CIPP/E to the firm as Partner. Katie will practice remotely from Arkansas. Katie adds a wide breadth of experience to the Mullen Coughlin team and joins the largest U.S. law firm exclusively dedicated to cybersecurity compliance, training and planning, data privacy and security incident response and third-party single-plaintiff and class action litigation.

"Mullen Coughlin has an outstanding reputation in the cybersecurity and breach response space, and I am excited for the opportunity to be a member of the team," says Katie.

Katie earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Arkansas School of Law and since then has represented technology and other industry clients in data privacy and security matters ranging from developing incident response plans and incorporating "privacy-by-design" into new technologies, to facilitating efficient and effective counsel to organizations responding to data privacy and security incidents. Katie holds both a U.S. Certified Information Privacy Professionals (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Professional/Europe (CIPP/E) credential from the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP).

"Mullen Coughlin prides itself on being the largest team of attorneys with the most experience in providing data privacy counsel to organizations," said Managing Partner Jennifer Coughlin. "Katie brings with her immeasurable talent and experience providing such counsel, even further differentiating Mullen Coughlin from other firms providing these types of services."

With experience in handling over twenty thousand data privacy and security events on behalf of organizations of all sizes, across all industry sectors and in all geographic locations, Mullen Coughlin has over 90 experienced attorneys uniquely and solely dedicated to providing bespoke counsel relating to pre-event compliance and planning, data privacy and security event investigation and response, regulatory investigation defense and single-plaintiff and class action litigation defense. For more information, please visit www.mullen.law.

