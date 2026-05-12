Mullen Coughlin LLC Continues Growth of Litigation Practice with Addition of Experienced Litigator MaryEllen Conroy as Partner

DEVON, Pa., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mullen Coughlin continues its growth of its Litigation practice by welcoming experienced litigator MaryEllen Conroy as a Partner. With over 30 years of litigation experience in U.S. state and federal courts nationwide, most recently as a Partner in the Philadelphia office of a full-service law firm, MaryEllen possesses significant experience in handling complex and high-exposure litigation defense matters on behalf of organizations of all sizes and from all industry sectors. At Mullen Coughlin, MaryEllen will leverage her substantial legal skills to defend organizations against data breach, data privacy, and data security claims, and provide strategic legal counsel to Firm clients. MaryEllen is based in Mullen Coughlin's Devon, PA headquarters, and is licensed to practice in Pennsylvania, Florida, and New Jersey.

"I am flattered to have been afforded the opportunity to become a productive member of the Mullen Coughlin team, the pioneer firm specializing in data privacy and security law," said MaryEllen. "I look forward to helping organizations navigate their complex legal needs both inside and outside of the court room."

MaryEllen is also a court-appointed mediator for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, having completed formal mediation training in 2016, wherein she is retained by both plaintiff and defense counsel to sit as a private mediator in catastrophic loss cases. She also has served as Judge pro tem in the County of Philadelphia for over 25 years. Prior to joining Mullen Coughlin, MaryEllen was a shareholding partner in the Philadelphia office of a law firm focusing on general liability litigation.

"MaryEllen is an exceptional attorney and a distinguished litigator whose reputation precedes her," said Litigation Practice Group Chair Carolyn Purwin Ryan. "Her deep expertise in trial work elevates an already formidable team, bringing with her a level of skill and courtroom mastery that is truly unmatched."

MaryEllen received her J.D. from Widener University Delaware Law School and a B.S. from Drexel University. In addition to her admission to PA, FL, and NJ, state courts, she is also licensed to practice in the U.S.D.C. for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

"With her reputation, experience, and strategic insight on complex litigation matters, MaryEllen is an extraordinary addition to our 29-attorney litigation team," said Managing Member Jennifer A. Coughlin. "With MaryEllen, Mullen Coughlin remains at the forefront of providing organizations with innovative, responsive, and unmatched counsel in the complex and ever-evolving realm of data breach and privacy litigation."

Mullen Coughlin's nationwide litigation team possess deep subject-matter knowledge, industry experience, and insight in data privacy and security class action litigation. The team has successfully managed thousands of third-party litigation and regulatory investigation matters on behalf of organizations of all sizes and across all industry sectors in the United States.

Mullen Coughlin LLC is an international law firm with over 145 attorneys solely dedicated to counseling organizations with pre-incident Advisory Compliance services and solutions; data privacy and security Incident Response; and third-party Regulatory Investigation and Litigation Defense. For more information, visit www.mullen.law.