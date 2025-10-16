Mullen Coughlin LLC Strengthens Litigation Practice with Addition of Experienced Litigator, Dennis N. Lueck, CIPP/US, as Senior Partner

DEVON, Pa., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mullen Coughlin welcomes Dennis N. Lueck, CIPP/US, as a Senior Partner to its Litigation practice. Dennis brings 20 years of trial experience in privacy and security cases. He has regulatory experience with agencies such as the California Department of Consumer Affairs (CA DCA), New York Department of Financial Services (NY DFS), U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). As part of our litigation practice, Dennis will leverage this extensive experience to represent organizations in a wide variety of third-party privacy- and security-related disputes and regulatory investigations.

"I am thrilled to become part of Mullen Coughlin. It's a privilege to contribute to the Firm's focused success with specialized privacy- and security-related defense cases. I look forward to our future together," said Dennis.

Based and licensed in Colorado, Dennis is also licensed in California and New York, as well as numerous U.S. federal courts nationwide. Dennis received his J.D. magna cum laude from Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law and a B.S. cum laude in Sociology from the University of Utah. As a member of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), he holds a U.S. Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US).

On behalf of the Litigation practice, Co-Chair Carolyn Purwin Ryan said about Dennis, "We are thrilled to have Dennis join us! His two decades of litigation experience and his enthusiasm will be a tremendous asset to the team."

"Mullen Coughlin is a leader in the security and privacy litigation space," said Managing Member Jennifer A. Coughlin. "We've been at it a long time throughout the country. Dennis's exceptional talents and decades of experience will allow us to continue to deliver positive results."

Mullen Coughlin's nationwide litigation team possess deep subject-matter knowledge, industry experience and insight in data privacy and security class action litigation. We have successfully managed thousands of litigation and regulatory investigation matters on behalf of organizations of all sizes and across all industry sectors in the United States.

Mullen Coughlin is solely dedicated to pre-incident advisory compliance services and solutions; data privacy and security incident response; regulatory investigation; and third-party litigation defense. For more information, please visit www.mullen.law.