Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Election of Directors

OKOTOKS, AB, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group", "We", "Our" and/or the "Corporation") announced today that the nominees listed in the Corporation's Information Circular – Proxy Statement dated March 16, 2021, were elected as directors of the Corporation at its annual general meeting held on May 4, 2021.

By resolution passed via ballot, the following six nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Christine McGinley 61,371,196 92.64% 4,874,073 7.36% Stephen H. Lockwood 60,060,053 90.66% 6,185,216 9.34% David E. Mullen 61,847,925 93.36% 4,397,344 6.64% Murray K. Mullen 60,375,694 91.14% 5,869,575 8.86% Philip J. Scherman 61,384,804 92.66% 4,860,465 7.34% Sonia Tibbatts 57,240,656 86.41% 9,004,613 13.59%

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is one of Canada's largest logistics providers. Our network of independently operated businesses provides a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President

Mr. P. Stephen Clark - Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Vice President

Ms. Joanna K. Scott - Corporate Secretary & Vice President, Corporate Services



121A - 31 Southridge Drive

Okotoks, Alberta, Canada T1S 2N3

Telephone: 403-995-5200

Fax: 403-995-5296

