Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Election of Directors and Appointment of Senior Officers
May 08, 2024, 17:16 ET
OKOTOKS, AB, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group", "We", "Our" and/or the "Corporation") announced today the results of the vote on election of directors at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation held on May 7, 2024.
The vote was conducted by ballot and the detailed results are as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Christine McGinley
|
54,470,697
|
94.33 %
|
3,277,104
|
5.67 %
|
Stephen H. Lockwood
|
53,789,058
|
93.14 %
|
3,958,743
|
6.86 %
|
Laura Hartwell
|
54,901,898
|
95.07 %
|
2,845,903
|
4.93 %
|
Murray K. Mullen
|
51,892,097
|
89.86 %
|
5,855,704
|
10.14 %
|
Sonia Tibbatts
|
52,781,960
|
91.40 %
|
4,965,841
|
8.60 %
|
Jamil Murji
|
54,478,106
|
94.34 %
|
3,269,695
|
5.66 %
|
Richard Whitley
|
54,475,600
|
94.33 %
|
3,272,201
|
5.67 %
|
Benoit Durand
|
54,478,976
|
94.34 %
|
3,268,825
|
5.66 %
Mullen Group is also pleased to announce the appointment of the senior executive officers for the 2024 year:
Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chair, Senior Executive Officer and President
Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Operating Officer
Mr. Carson P. Urlacher - Senior Financial Officer
Ms. Joanna K. Scott - Senior Corporate Officer
About Mullen Group Ltd.
Mullen Group is one of Canada's largest logistics providers. Our network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.
Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Contact Information
121A - 31 Southridge Drive
Okotoks, Alberta, Canada T1S 2N3
Telephone: 403-995-5200
Fax: 403-995-5296
SOURCE Mullen Group Ltd.
