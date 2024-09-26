Mullen's Dressing Celebrates Local Hero with "Golden Buzzer" Edition Supporting Children's Music Scholarship

PALESTINE, Ill., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a heartwarming story of small-town revival and community support, Mullen's Dressing, a 75-year-old salad dressing factory in Palestine, Illinois, is launching a special edition of their most popular French dressing in honor of local singing sensation Richard Goodall.

The winner of the popular TV show America's Got Talent, Richard Goodall, known as "the singing janitor," started his journey with judge Heidi Klum hitting the golden buzzer. His humble demeanor and extraordinary talent won the hearts of Americans and people all over the world.

"Richard's attitude and success show that small-town dreams can become reality with hard work and community support." Post this Richard Goodall, 'America's Got Talent' winner, joins forces with Penny Shaw of Mullen's Dressing to fund children's music scholarships. Interested in purchasing the "Golden Buzzer" edition dressing or for stores interested in selling it, please visit www.mullensdressing.com.

To celebrate Richard's success and give back to the community, Mullen's is launching a "Golden Buzzer" edition of their secret French dressing recipe. One dollar from each bottle sold will go towards a local children's music scholarship program that Richard is establishing.

"We are so pleased to be partnering with Richard on this and combining our strengths to do good for our local community," said the Mullen's owner Penny Shaw. "Richard's attitude and success show that small-town dreams can become reality with hard work and community support."

Mullen's Dressing is proud to be part of the Terre Haute area and celebrates its newly crowned hometown hero, Richard Goodall. The company encourages everyone to support their local businesses, reminding us that we can all make a difference in our communities, just like Richard.

For those interested in purchasing the "Golden Buzzer" edition dressing or for stores interested in selling it, please visit www.mullensdressing.com.

About Mullen's Dressing:

Founded 75 years ago, Mullen's Dressing is a small-town success story from Palestine, Illinois. Recently revitalized with new ownership, the company is committed to preserving local heritage while embracing modern production methods. Mullen's continues to use time-honored recipes, including their popular French dressing, inspired by the founder's experiences during his army service in France. www.mullensdressing.com

SOURCE Mullen's Dressing