MullyBox Is Disrupting the Golf Retail Industry at An Unprecedented Rate

Mully Group Inc. is a subscription box that offers golfers 50% off on items sold in golf pro shops.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The golf industry has been dominated by mainstay giants like TaylorMade and Titleist for decades leaving little opportunity for smaller companies to enter the market. But an unforeseen shake-up caused by the pandemic gave way to a dramatic spike in new golfers. This Golf gold rush offered MullyBox a path in, and they took full advantage. The value offered by MullyBox's subscription model was something new golfers were hungry for and the results spoke for themselves. Compared to the two years prior, sales jumped an astounding 1021% between January 2020 and December 2021 and by the start of 2022 MullyBox's had been shipped to over 40,000 golfers across the country.

"Our mission is simple, we believe golf should be affordable for all, so we want to position ourselves as the leader in providing customized golf equipment and apparel at a fraction of the cost."

Drew Amato, MullyBox CEO

