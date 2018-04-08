MuLondon Adopts the Vegetarian Society Approved Vegan Trademark

MuLondon is delighted to announce that its entire range of skin care products now displays the new Vegetarian Society Approved vegan trademark. Proud of its 100% vegan products, the London-based skin care company has carried the original and world-famous Vegetarian Society Approved logo since 2012. MuLondon is now excited to join the new scheme, especially devised for vegan products.

Headquartered in London, MuLondon has been helping people around the world to better skin since 2008. The independent and progressive skin care company does this naturally, through simple, yet effective cruelty-free, vegan formulas based on time-proven herbal ingredients.

"We are excited about the recent upsurge in veganism, which has prompted more people to choose products made without animal ingredients. The new vegan accreditation from The Vegetarian Society, the oldest vegetarian organisation in the world, is a sign of the zeitgeist. We're thrilled to be a part of the movement towards a more compassionate lifestyle by making it easy for people to spot and choose cruelty-free and vegan products." - Boris Zatezic, Founder and CEO at MuLondon.

The Vegetarian Society Vegan Approved trademark is only licensed to products that meet their strict criteria. The accreditation involves independent ingredient and production method checking by the experts at the Vegetarian Society. This means all products are free from GMO, animal-derived ingredients or animal testing and without cross-contamination during production.

Vanessa Brown, Head of Business and Catering Services at the Vegetarian Society, comments: "The number of vegan consumers across the country is continuing to rise and we've seen a huge appetite for animal-free products across all grocery sectors, from food to beauty. We have experienced increasing demand for a vegan trademark from our customers to ensure they stand out from the crowd and can proudly display their vegan credentials. We are delighted that MuLondon is licensed to carry the Vegetarian Society Approved vegan trademark."

More information about MuLondon and its range of The Vegetarian Society Vegan approved products is available at http://www.MuLondon.com .

About MuLondon

MuLondon brings joy and balance with its award-winning skin care range from London, inspired by traditional herbalism. Pure natural essential oils and herbal extracts are used to divinely scent and gently preserve the certified organic ingredients. MuLondon products include such luxurious essences as 'Marigold, Frankincense & Myrrh' and 'Rose, Rosehip & Rosemary'. The range is certified organic by The Soil Association, cruelty-free by The Leaping Bunny and registered vegan by The Vegan Society. MuLondon is a member of 1% for the Planet and is a Certified B Corporation, while proudly supporting Stonewall.

About The Vegetarian Society

The Vegetarian Society is a charity that is passionate about veggie food! They want everyone to know how varied and delicious vegetarian dishes are - and how easy it is to enjoy a veggie lifestyle. Many product labels carry the Vegetarian Society Approved trademarks. Only those vegetarian and vegan products that meet the Vegetarian Society's strict criteria are licensed to display these symbols. If you see these trademarks it means that a product contains only vegetarian or vegan ingredients and also that nothing non-vegetarian or non-vegan was used during the production process. So, whenever you see the Vegetarian Society Approved trademarks you can feel assured that the product is suitable for you. Find out more at http://www.vegsocapproved.com.

