MuLondon Joins 1% for the Planet

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MuLondon, the award-winning skincare brand based in London, UK, joins 1% for the Planet. The company's organic skincare range is based on mild and effective formulas inspired by traditional herbalism with the utmost respect for nature. By joining 1% for the Planet, MuLondon pledges to donate a minimum of 1% of annual sales to support environmental non-profit organisations.

"We are thrilled to welcome MuLondon to the 1% for the Planet network. The depth of their commitment to sustainable business practices and products is an inspiration to consumers and the broader business community alike. By joining 1% for the Planet, they are demonstrating the value of smart environmental giving as an integral part of an overall commitment to a healthy planet and thriving business. We look forward to the positive impacts we will accomplish together!" - Kate Williams, CEO, 1% for the Planet.

MuLondon cares deeply about the environment, which is embedded in the company ethos: it uses only certified organic, naturally-derived ingredients while banning additives, and is 100% cruelty-free and vegan.

"We have a passion for nature at MuLondon, and we want to see it thrive. I am delighted that MuLondon can be a part of the solution by supporting organisations that are campaigning for a greener world. When you purchase a MuLondon product, you know that 1% of the price goes towards preserving the environment, and you are making a difference together with us. We feel honoured to be able to share our success with organisations that are there in the trenches, who strive valiantly and dare greatly." - Boris Zatezic, Founder & CEO at MuLondon.

As a member of 1% for the Planet, MuLondon's contribution of one percent of annual sales directly benefits the approved non-profit environmental organisations in the network.

For more information about MuLondon, please visit www.MuLondon.com.

About MuLondon

MuLondon brings joy and balance with its award-winning skin care range from London, inspired by traditional herbalism. Pure natural essential oils and herbal extracts are used to divinely scent and gently preserve the certified organic ingredients. The range is certified organic by The Soil Association, cruelty-free by The Leaping Bunny and registered vegan by The Vegan Society. MuLondon is a member of 1% for the Planet and is a Certified B Corporation, while proudly supporting Stonewall.

Contact: Boris Zatezic, Founder & CEO

Phone: +442034118611

Website: www.MuLondon.com

About 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization, leading a network of businesses, nonprofits, and individuals, working together for a healthy planet. Brands whose products and services feature the 1% for the Planet logo give 1% of sales annually to nonprofit organizations dedicated to protecting the environment. Their members have given more than $310 million back to the planet since 2002.

Contact: Mike Brown, Director of Brand and Marketing

Website: www.onepercentfortheplanet.org

