Multi-Asset Class Portfolio Management Technology Leader Solovis Continues Record Revenue Growth in 1H2019, Adds New Chief Operating Officer

DALLAS, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solovis, a multi-asset class portfolio management, analytics and reporting platform for limited partners, asset owners and allocators, today announced it continued to achieve record growth and company expansion in the first half of 2019. So far this year, the company has achieved back-to-back record quarterly revenue, launched its Solovis Predict application and added a fintech industry veteran as its COO.

Solovis has quickly become the go-to platform for institutional investors. Its unique focus on the large-scale institutional investment management needs of pensions, foundations, endowments, OCIOs and family offices is unmatched in the industry. The strength of the technology combined with its client success have yielded a consistent pattern of strong revenue growth.

Its commitment to innovation is apparent in its R&D investment, which tripled last year and yielded the release of the new Solovis Predict application – a tool that helps investment teams model and forecast the outcome of various investment scenarios.

Solovis also continued to strengthen its executive team. After appointing two new executives in 2018 to expand its sales and marketing functions, Solovis recently added industry veteran, Ron Pruitt, as its new chief operating officer. With 27 years of leadership and expertise in growing companies, including 20 years in the investment management technology sector, Ron now oversees operations, analyst services and client success at Solovis. Prior to Solovis, Ron served as EVP of Product Management at Envestnet, which he joined following its acquisition of Placemark Investments, a company he co-founded in 1999.

The strength of the Solovis technology platform and its transformative approach to portfolio analytics and reporting has led to continued investment by its existing investors, including Edison Partners, a growth equity firm well-known for its success in fintech and its commitment to helping companies achieve sustainable business models and setting them up for long-term success.

"Our growth in the first six months of this year demonstrates our laser focus on transforming how the institutional investment industry leverages technology to achieve strategic goals," said Josh Smith, CEO and co-founder of Solovis. "Our ability to aggregate, model and analyze multi-asset class portfolios at a strategic level is unique in the industry and fills a big gap for limited partners. The Solovis platform has the power to streamline processes, improve investment data accuracy, align operations and investment teams and deliver more comprehensive portfolio insights – empowering our clients to make better, more informed investment decisions."

About Solovis

Solovis is leading fintech innovation for institutional investors with a powerful cloud-based platform for multi-asset class portfolio management, reporting and analytics – uniquely designed for the limited partner community. Endowments, foundations, pensions, OCIOs and family offices leverage Solovis to transform how they collect and aggregate investment data, analyze portfolio performance, model and predict future outcomes and share meaningful portfolio insights with key stakeholders. The Solovis institutional investment management technology platform enables detailed analysis and dynamic data modeling across multiple portfolios and pools of capital for actionable, transparent insights that empower both operations and investment teams. Visit www.solovis.com.

