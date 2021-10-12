Multi-Award-Winning Author Jodi Meltzer Releases Goodnight Star, Whoever You Are in Anticipation of Children's Grief Awareness Month

"I am on a quest to normalize grief. Even though it's a great equalizer — we will all experience it at some point in life — people are afraid to talk about it. It is my hope that Goodnight Star, Whoever You Are encourages soul-affirming discussions," said Meltzer.

Goodnight Star, Whoever You Are has already received a Gold Mom's Choice Award , 5 Stars from Readers' Favorite and a stellar review from Kirkus Reviews , among others. The poignant foreword by Multi-Platinum Singer/Songwriter Andy Grammer touches on personal ways he grieves his mother.

"My mother loved cake, so when my family and I miss her, we bake a cake in her honor," Grammar wrote. "Whether it is finding that connection, looking at a shining star, listening to a special song, or eating a piece of cake, I hope this book helps give you permission to miss your special someone in your own unique way."

Goodnight Star, Whoever You Are hits shelves on October 26th, in anticipation of Children's Grief Awareness Month in November and Children's Grief Awareness Day on November 18th. It is available for preorder wherever books are sold online, including Amazon , Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million .

About Jodi Meltzer

Jodi Meltzer is a multi-award-winning author who has also written extensively about grief, parenting and divorce for various publications, including HuffPost, The Mighty, Scary Mommy and Thrive Global. A Boston native, she recently relocated to Tampa in search of more sunshine, literally and figuratively. To learn more about Jodi and her books, Goodnight Star, Whoever You Are and When You Lived in My Belly , visit jodimeltzer.com .

