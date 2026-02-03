MULTI-AWARD-WINNING GEN Z HAIRCARE BRAND BEING EXPANDS TEXTURE-INCLUSIVE RANGE AND RETAIL FOOTPRINT AT TARGET STORES NATIONWIDE WITH FIVE NEW PRODUCTS

being was made for everyone—but most importantly, for being you.

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After a buzzy debut in 2024 via exclusive partnership with Walmart, being haircare, the community-led haircare brand made for every type and texture, expands its US footprint joining retail giant Target on February 1, 2026 with five new launches designed specifically for waves, curls, coils, and frizz.

An overwhelming number of people are either dissatisfied with their current hair care options or unclear about which products they should use to satisfy their individual hair needs. An independent consumer study showed more than half of people surveyed could not identify their hair type. Even more staggering was that 79% of respondents said it is difficult to find products tailored for their specific hair type and needs.*

At launch, being became the #1 new shampoo and conditioner brand in Walmart, and continues its success with 1 unit sold every 11 seconds in the U.S. The brand's goal is to allow people with all hair types, textures and needs to buy from one brand, in one aisle, on one shelf, at an accessible price point. With the expansion into beauty giant Target, being is now reaching even more consumers nationwide, making inclusive, high-quality haircare more accessible than ever before.

being believes haircare should meet you where you are with formulas targeted to your hair type. Whether your hair is curly and coarse or fine and flat, being aims to de-stress, define, and elevate every type and texture without complicated routines or inflated price tags. being was born to finesse and de-stress what you already have, rather than trying to make it something it's not.

This expansion into Target follows the entrance of select being haircare products into Ulta Beauty, Amazon, CVS and more with assortments varying by partner.

MEET THE NEW PRODUCTS

GOODBYE FRIZZ Mousse, $7.99

For 2A–2C hair, infused with Jojoba and Almond Oil to define waves with soft, touchable hold—no crunch, no stiffness.

CURL POWER Detangling Milk, $7.99

Made for all curl types (3A–4C), lightweight, hydrating formula that smooths knots and preps curls for styling.

CURL POWER Mousse, $7.99

Combines Coconut and Grapeseed Oils to boost bounce, shape, and frizz control for (3A–3C) hair.

CURL POWER Smoothie, $7.99

Uses Coconut and Shea Butter in a rich cream that hydrates, defines, and softens (3A–4C) coily textures.

MAX MOISTURE Mousse, $7.99

Delivers intense hydration and elasticity for coils, powered by Cocoa Butter and Oat Extract for 4A–4C hair.

ABOUT BEING HAIRCARE

being is a texture-inclusive haircare brand designed for people who want to understand, celebrate, and style their natural hair. Developed to demystify hair types and simplify routines, being offers affordable, high-performance solutions that speak directly to the needs of real hair, real textures, and real routines. The brand is part of MONDAY International Limited, the beauty group behind global sensation MONDAY Haircare. Founded by Jaimee Lupton, MONDAY International is committed to creating innovative, accessible beauty brands that reshape categories and serve consumers first.

ABOUT MONDAY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

With a cohort of future-focused brands both in-market and in-development, MONDAY International Limited is shaking up the status quo with modern and relevant product offerings designed to excite customers based on how they shop now. Thanks to a vertically integrated business model that allows speed to market and an eye for identifying trends and the 'white space' in categories, the company is intent on bringing a premium approach to beauty at an accessible price point.

FOUNDER STORY

Jaimee Lupton is a brand founder and entrepreneur based in Auckland. Since launching her first brand, MONDAY Haircare, in early 2020 Lupton has been featured by the likes of Vogue, Forbes, WWD and Vanity Fair, and was also named as Mumbrella's Under-30 Achiever of the Year for 2021. She has gone on to create several best-selling beauty and personal care brands including DAISE Beauty, being haircare and True Bodycare, stocked with the world's leading retailers.

BEING'S NEW PRODUCTS ARE AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE FROM TARGET, ULTA, WALMART, AND CVS (BOTH ONLINE AND IN STORES ACROSS THE US).

