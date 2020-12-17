Multi-Award-Winning Korean Tech Company Brings Market-Proven Innovative Air Purifiers to the U.S.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dadam Micro Inc—Korean technology company—announced plans to officially bring puripot—their two-time CES award winning air purifiers to the U.S. for market expansion. This eco-friendly air purifier uses visible light based PCO technology to remove harmful VOC gases, bad odors and fine dust without filters, offering a one-time purchase solution to customers with a modern, form-fitting design.

"Puripot is focused on providing the highest quality air through a modern, stylish purifier that can help kill 99% of harmful substances such as VOCs, viruses and bacterias of harmful substances," says Iksoo Jun, Dadam Micro's President and CEO. After years of bringing clean air to homes in Korea, where sales grew by 200% during the pandemic, Dadam Micro sees it time to share the innovation with the U.S.

With rapid sales growth and global market expansion, puripot is available in over 15 countries. "Consumer consciousness about clean air is higher than ever with COVID-19. As CES 2021 takes place online, puripot will attend as a digital exhibitor, where puripot will formally introduce its air purifiers to the US consumer market," said the CEO. For more information visit.

ABOUT DADAM MICRO INC.

Founded in 2000, Dadam Micro is headquartered in South Korea, with the vision of being the world market leader in disruptive embedded systems with smart convergence technologies. Dadam Micro Inc., specializes in the development of core technologies and products designated for home network systems, wellness & bio-technology, and intelligent IoT solutions ready for the 4th industrial revolution. Led by Iksoo Jun, President & CEO -Dadam Micro' is currently expanding their business portfolio to include digital healthcare devices and services with state-of-art bio-technology sensors, the latest IoT LPWAN connectivity technologies and intelligent back-end processing.

