Multi-Billion Dollar Global Online Gambling Market Exploding in Popularity with No Signs of Slowing

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Online Gambling Market just continues to grow significantly, and the projections keep increasing. Key factors such as an increase in the number of internet users followed by increasing access to data and online gambling platforms are driving the online gambling market. Besides, the growth in the number of online casinos is further accelerating the demand for the online gambling market. Further, the Increasing investment in software and technology and the use of cryptocurrencies in online gambling as payment methods are providing growth opportunities to the market. According to a report from ResearchAndMarkets, The global online gambling market is expected to grow from $64.13 billion in 2020 to $72.02 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $112.09 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12%. Active Companies in the markets today include Winners, Inc. (OTCPK: WNRS), Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME), DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), AGS (NYSE: AGS), Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX).

The report said: "The online gambling market comprises of revenue generated by remote gaming activities by means of the internet using desktop and mobile devices. The market includes gambling establishments developing online sports betting, casino, bingo, lotteries, and poker games, among others. The online gambling laws vary wildly from one region to other. Most countries have their own local laws that deal with the relevant legal and regulatory issues. Countries such as the USA, have much more complex gambling regulatory process. Moreover, in countries like India, gambling is under strict control. With each individual country enacting different gambling laws…"

Winners, Inc. (OTCPK: WNRS) BREAKING NEWS: KYLE HUNTER, ONE OF THE BEST SPORTS HANDICAPPERS IN AMERICA OVER THE PAST DECADE IS SCHEDULED TO JOIN 'KRUSH HOUSE ™ KAPPERS VIDEO PODCAST THIS FRIDAY OCTOBER 8TH 2021- Winners, Inc. (OTCPK: WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice announced today that one of the Best Sports Handicappers in America over the last decade, Kyle Hunter is scheduled to join "Krush House™" Kappers this Friday October 8th , 2021 to chat about his predictions for this current football season, his life, all things football and sports gambling.

Hunter is 26-6 over the past 30 days in college football against the odds, winning at a rate of over 81% and 5-1 over the past 7 days, a rate of over 83%. Hunters' picks are available at https://www.vegaswinners.com/handicappers/kyle-hunter and winning % is available at https://www.vegaswinners.com/picks/all. An esteemed veteran of the sports betting industry, Hunter is a frequent guest on radio shows, podcasts and videos. Hunter has been handicapping professionally since late 2009. Hunter has a degree in finance and specializes in statistics. Hunter has the ability to follow important trends and statistics, and discount other trends that aren't predictive. The data and trends can be your friends and Hunter knows how to use them to spot value. Hunter started in the finance industry and moved over to the sports betting world. Hunter provides a written analysis with a detailed breakdown of each and every game that he bets and predicts.

Kyle Hunter, VegasWINNERS leading college football sports betting handicapper stated, "I take great pride in the high % of winning results I've been providing VegasWINNERS clients for college football and will do my best to continue the success".

Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS stated, "It's great to have Kyle Hunter join our podcast this week. We have assembled a roster of 21 of the leading sports gambling champions and experts in the country at VegasWINNERS.com. Each week we will bring a variety of these experts together on our Krush House™ Kappers podcast, giving sports bettors a wide selection of opinions, professional advice and quality content. I'm happy to welcome Kyle to the team."

"Krush House™" airs Friday evenings at https://krushhouse.com/ and is co-hosted by comedian Frank Nicotero, former NFL quarterback, ESPN NFL analyst Sean Salisbury and Wayne Allyn Root who is known as "The King of Vegas sports gambling" and "America's oddsmaker". To date, "Krush House™" special guests have included MLB's all-time hits leader Pete Rose, former NFL quarterback, NFC player of the year and ESPN announcer Ron Jaworski, former MLB All-Star relief pitcher and studio analyst Mitch 'Wild Thing' Williams, former 2X NCAA basketball assist leader, former ESPN NBA analyst and current Fox Sports analyst Doug Gottlieb, the original 'Bad Boy' NBA champion power forward Rick Mahorn, former 5X New York Yankees All-Star, Coach and New York Mets Manager Willie Randolph and former MLB 2X New York Yankees World Series Champion, MLB Radio Show and Catching Heat podcast Host Jim Leyritz, former 4x Pro Bowl, 2x First Team All Pro, 2000's All-Decade Team, Podcast and Radio Analyst Lorenzo Neal and former NFL running back and 2017 Dancing with the Stars champion Rashad Jennings. CONTINUED… Read this full release for Winners, Inc. at: https://www.vegaswinners.com/press-releases

Other recent developments in the markets of note include:

AGS (NYSE: AGS) recently invited the general public to a Global Gaming Expo ("G2E") experience like no other in booth No. 1253 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas October 5-7. You'll be transported to an effortlessly cool, metropolitan block party, where you can relax, reconnect, and rock-out while surrounded by dancing tiki men, lucky cats, chubby chickens, looming tigers, and vivid samurais; these lively slot characters debut in AGS' robust product lineup for G2E, which spans Slots, Table Products, and online social and real money games.

AGS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lopez said, "For us, this year's G2E is all about the games and the opportunity to reconnect. It's been two years since our customers have come together for this event, so our emphasis is on products and the characters, which includes our energetic game characters as well as AGS' own cast of team members. Gaming is meant to entertain and to be fun, and as customers enter our booth, they will feel these themes permeate throughout. We also took the opportunity this year to be more streamlined and intentional in our showcase. The key takeaways for customers will be very clear: 1) the depth of content and eye-catching, flexible configurations in our Slot business, 2) industry-leading progressives in our Tables division, and 3) our growing game library in Interactive."

Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME), an esports/sports gaming and next-generation media solutions company, recently announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, WinView Games ("WinView") has entered into a partnership with 680 The Fan, Atlanta's preeminent sports radio station, to elevate listener engagement with live games of skill that test the audience's sports IQ for cash or fun. The partnership consists of exclusive WinView contests and promotions that are synchronized to 680 The Fan's broadcast and website. These contests will allow people to play along while they listen or watch a game, which will span Braves, Hawks, Falcons, Bulldogs, and Yellow Jackets games. These games will be produced in both live and pregame modes, which will allow users to constantly engage with the events.

This partnership illustrates Engine's unique position in the skills-based gaming market and its ability to combine media solutions with social gaming experiences to create truly one-of-a-kind experiences. 680 The Fan has worked with Engine's wholly-owned subsidiary, Frankly Media ("Frankly"), to develop and manage its digital sports destination, including leveraging its live streaming audio and video platform. WinView's newly announced partnership with 680 The Fan is a perfect compliment.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), a leader in the digital sports entertainment and gaming industries, recently announced its latest, state-of-the art office location to be based out of Las Vegas, where the company expects to eventually have an expanded team of more than 1,000 employees. The company's new 90,000-square-foot technology hub will occupy much of an entire building at UnCommons, Matter Real Estate Group's 40-acre modern workplace and stylized mixed-use community coming to Southwest Las Vegas in early 2022.

"Our new office space and Las Vegas expansion further exemplifies DraftKings' investment in its employees and the future of the company, as well as the local community," said Matt Kalish, DraftKings co-founder and president, North America. "Our goal is to create another world-class workplace environment that will foster DraftKings' innovation, further bolster our local presence, and deepen community involvement. With these lofty aspirations, we were thrilled to discover that UnCommons mirrors these high standards."

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, recently provided an update on the development of its social network for gamers, Project GG. Project GG will be a cross-platform, gaming-centric social network, uniting gaming and esports fans on desktop and mobile. The Company announced that it has deployed an initial invitation-only release of Project GG ("Project GG Alpha").

Project GG will enhance the Company's ability to deliver a more complete fan experience with a targeted, engaged, and personalized product for gamers and customers alike and represents a significant step towards the Company's evolution to becoming a technology-powered, media, esports, and entertainment company.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult =a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated twenty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Winners, Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: [email protected] - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com