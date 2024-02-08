Multi-Billion Opportunities in the US Clinical Laboratory Tests Market, More than $109 Billion Revenue by 2029 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the U.S. clinical laboratory tests market will grow at a CAGR of 2.17% from 2023 to 2029.

U.S. Clinical Laboratory Tests Market

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) USD 109.09 Billion Market Size (2023) USD 95.89 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 2.17 % Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029 Market Segmentation Test Complexity, Providers, and Test Type Geographic Analysis United States Market Dynamics • Genetic Testing in the Mainstream • The Increasing Utilization of Clinical Lab Tests • High Demand for Early & Preventive Diagnosis

Telemedicine and Direct-to-Consumer Solutions Creating New Market Opportunities

The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred significant transformations in the operations of clinical laboratories worldwide. One notable shift has been the increasing popularity of self-collection and at-home testing, with patients now expecting diagnostic testing to be accessible outside traditional settings such as hospitals and provider offices. This trend, highlighted in the Microlite Article 2023, is expected to continue growing in the US. Direct-to-consumer lab services, akin to over-the-counter pharmacy medications, allow patients to order diagnostic tests without a physician's order, with results securely delivered directly to them by specialized labs.

Telemedicine has also seen widespread adoption for diagnosis and clinical lab services, with a staggering 97% of medical consultations transitioning to telemedicine during the pandemic. Hospitals, particularly in areas like New York, have implemented telemedicine systems to facilitate over 83,000 telemedicine visits and more than 30,000 consultations for healthcare diagnostics, including clinical diagnosis. This shift has led to a new dimension in healthcare, offering convenient and instant access to medical services for people globally.

Furthermore, the Community Health Center Report 2022 indicates that approximately 98% of community health centers in the US now utilize telemedicine/telehealth services to enhance diagnostic accessibility. These changes underscore a broader trend towards integrating technology into healthcare delivery, creating new revenue channels for clinical labs and offering patients greater autonomy and convenience in managing their health.

Vendors Insights

Most US clinical laboratory test companies offer routine or specialized clinical diagnostic testing services or both depending on their scientific expertise, technologies, innovations, and relevant regulations. Therefore, the competitive landscape in the country for the clinical laboratory tests market is highly localized and challenging. In certain areas, the competitive rivalry is mainly focused on branches and specialization of laboratories.

Currently, LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics operate as two significant independent laboratories across the US. These independent laboratories are domestic market players and hold a higher market share. Moreover, several international independent clinical laboratories are present across the country and compete with domestic small and mid-sized vendors. In the current landscape, high competition exists among LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics, Sonic Healthcare, and OPKO Health.

Segmentation Overview

In 2023, the U.S. clinical laboratory tests market saw significant insights across different segments.

Insights by Test Complexity: Specialty tests emerged as the dominant segment, accounting for over 30% of lab tests. Though performed less frequently than routine tests, these tests play a crucial role in revenue growth due to their higher pricing. Government support and insurance coverage further accelerated growth in this segment, with genetics testing being a particularly lucrative area.

Insights by Providers: Hospital-based clinical laboratories claimed the largest market share. These facilities are integral to patient care, offering outpatient and inpatient diagnostic services. Integration with medical laboratories is a growing trend among hospitals, with Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp experiencing increased demand for integration, signaling revenue growth opportunities.

Insights by Test Type: Clinical and immunochemistry tests dominated the market, playing a key role in diagnosing health conditions and predicting future diseases. Specialty tests within this segment, such as enzymology, toxicology, and endocrinology, contributed to high revenue growth. Immunochemistry testing, which identifies antibodies and detects immune health issues, was particularly in demand, especially for organ transplantation procedures.

Overall, the U.S. clinical laboratory tests market witnessed dynamic shifts driven by advancements in specialty testing, the prominence of hospital-based laboratories, and the continued demand for clinical and immunochemistry tests.

Key Company Profiles

Eurofins Scientific

Laboratory Corporation of America

Mayo Clinic Laboratories

OPKO Health, Inc. (BioReference Health)

Quest Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Sonic Healthcare

Accu Reference Medical Labs

ARUP Laboratories

Clinical Reference Laboratory

DaVita

Empire City Laboratories

Fresenius Medical Care

HealthTrackRx

Laboratory of Florida

Millenium Health

US Speciality Labs

Market Segmentation

Test Complexity

Specialty Tests

Routine Tests

Providers

Hospital-based Clinical Laboratory

Independent Laboratories

Physician Office Laboratories (PLOS)

Others

Test Type

Clinical & Immunochemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Hematology

Microbiology & Cytology

Toxicology

