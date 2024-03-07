Multi-Billion Opportunities in the US Nursing Care Market, the Market to Generate Revenue of Over $692.19 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

07 Mar, 2024, 14:50 ET
CHICAGO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest focus insight report, the US nursing care market is growing at a CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period. The study considers a detailed scenario of the present nursing care market and its market dynamics for 2024−2029 in the U.S. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.
The U.S. Nursing Care Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2029)
|
USD 692.19 billion
|
Market Size (2023)
|
USD 475.15 billion
|
CAGR (2022-2029)
|
6.47 %
|
Forecast Year
|
2024-2029
The US is the largest revenue contributor to the global nursing care market.
The South region of the US accounted for the highest market growth for nursing care. The presence of more states like Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, & West Virginia states are included in the South Region. In the Southern region, Florida has many nursing care facilities, which are approximately 800. Florida has the highest aging population in the US, accounting for 3,926,889 seniors aged 65 and above. This age group has better purchase power in the market, driving them to choose better-facilitated nursing homes. When contemplating retirement in the Southern US, St. Petersburg has remained a cherished choice for seniors, owning to its status as a traditional retirement destination. Florida and South Carolina are also the most popular retirement states.
Product Segmentation & Forecast
- Service Type
- Skilled Nursing
- Home Healthcare
- Assisted Living
- Others
- Payment
- Public Expenditure
- Private Expenditure
- Gender
- Female
- Male
- Geography
- South
- Mid-West
- North-East
- West
Vendors List
- Fair Acres
- RiverSpring Living
- The Plaza Rehab & Nursing Center
- NYC Health + Hospitals
- Laguna Honda
- Kings Harbor Multicare Center
- Brookdale Senior Living
- ProMedica Senior Care
- Consulate Health Care
- Ensign Group
- Genesis Healthcare
- Life Care Centers of America
- Humana
- Enlivant
- Bayada Home Health Center
- National Church Residencies
- Sunrise Senior Living
- Sonida Senior Living
- Five Star Senior Living
- BrightSpring Health Services
- Fresenius Medical Care
- Amedisys
- Eddy Senior Living
- Embassy Healthcare Services
- Erickson Senior Living
- Frontier Senior Living
- Gardant Management Solutions
- Bickford Senior Living
- VNS Health
- Valeo
- Pacifica Senior Living
- Life Care Services
- MBK Senior Living
- Hanceville Nursing and Rehab Center
- Park Avenue Health & Rehabilitation Center
- Ararat Home of Los Angeles
- Colorado State Veterans Home
- A.G. Rhodes
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
How big is the U.S. nursing care market?
What are the drivers for the U.S. nursing care market?
Which region dominates the U.S. nursing care market?
Table of Contents
CHAPTER – 1: Nursing Care Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Key Findings
CHAPTER – 2: Nursing Care Market
- US: Projected Revenue of Nursing Care Market (2023-2029; $Billions)
CHAPTER – 3: Nursing Care Market Segmentation Data
- US: Projected Revenue by Service (2023-2029; $Billions)
- Skilled Nursing
- Home Healthcare
- Assisted Living
- Others
- US: Projected Revenue by Payment (2023-2029; $Billions)
- Public Expenditure
- Private Expenditure
- US: Projected Revenue by Gender (2023-2029; $Billions)
- Female
- Male
- US: Projected Revenue by Geography (2023-2029; $Billions)
- South Region
- Mid-West Region
- North-East Region
- West Region
CHAPTER – 4: Nursing Care Market Prospects & Opportunities
- Nursing Care Market Opportunities & Trends
- Nursing Care Market Drivers
- Nursing Care Market Constraints
CHAPTER – 5: Nursing Care Industry Overview
- Nursing Care Market - Competitive Landscape
- Nursing Care Market – Key Vendor Profiles
- Nursing Care Market - Other Prominent Vendors
- Nursing Care Market - Key Strategic Recommendations
CHAPTER – 6: Appendix
- Research Methodology
- Abbreviations
- About Arizton
