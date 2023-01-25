Multi-Billion Opportunity in the Dental Contouring Market, Total Spending in the Dental Contouring Market to Reach Almost USD 4 Billion by 2027 - Arizton

Jan 25, 2023, 11:00 ET
CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global dental contouring market will grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2021-2027. The shift in dental practices across western countries from a solo practices to DSOs providing highly advanced dental care, and facilitating patients and dentists, has increased the demand for dental procedures. These factors positively influence the dental contouring market, demanding an increase in dental care. Global dental contouring is highly dynamic and diverse, with many global, regional, and local players offering a broad range of services and solutions to the end user. The dental contouring market has consolidated and witnessed many partnerships. It is expected that consolidation within the market will continue as vendors, particularly those with limited financial, operating, and marketing resources, seek to partner /combine with the leading global players that can provide growth opportunities.
Global Dental Contouring Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2027)
|
USD 3.86 Billion
|
Market Size (2021)
|
USD 2.78 Billion
|
CAGR (2021-2027)
|
5.65 %
|
Base Year
|
2021
|
Forecast Year
|
2022-2027
|
Segmentation Analysis
|
Instrument, Application, Site, and Geography
|
Largest Regional Market
|
Europe
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Countries Covered
|
The US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey
|
Page Number
|
264
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Favorable Patient Demographics for Dental Contouring
· Rising Acceptance of Cosmetic & Aesthetic Dentistry
· Growing Awareness of Oral Hygiene & Aesthetic Dentistry in Emerging Economies
|
The surge in the Growing Popularity of Dental Tourism in the Global Market
Dental tourism is advancing phenomenally, making it one of the fastest-growing markets in the medical tourism sector. People travel abroad for affordable, cutting-edge, pain-free dental care. It is often combined with vacation and tourism experiences in destinations where people travel for dental care. Due to improvements in healthcare around the world, dental tourism has become a growing trend and is gaining popularity worldwide.
Dental care in developed countries, such as the US, Canada, Germany, and the UK, can be expensive. Therefore, people travel to less developed countries to avail low-cost dental care. There are many reasons why dental procedures are less expensive in developing countries. Labor and real estate costs are less in these countries, so dentists incur less cost for establishing and operating dental clinics. Moreover, malpractice insurance for dentists is not mandatory or, if present, is less expensive than in developed countries. US dentists have high-priced mandatory malpractice insurance, while dentists in Mexico do not have such a policy. Therefore, dentists in developed countries, such as the US, offer dental care services at a higher cost than those in developing countries.
Geographical Landscape
North America will likely witness an incremental growth of around USD 316.30 million during the forecast period. The US was the major revenue contributor to the North American dental contouring market and accounted for a share of around 90.12% in 2021. The process of dental contouring is significantly witnessing rising demand among consumers of all ages. Customers are focusing on getting an esthetically pleasing smile. Moreover, they are looking for instant and faster results while keeping affordability in mind. Hence, they are likely to opt for over-the-counter dental contouring products. Further, with the introduction of various dental contouring procedures, consumers are expected to look younger and more attractive and have improved self-confidence.
Key Prominent Vendors
- Alliance Dental Care
- Aventura Dental Group
- Aqua Dental Clinic London
- Axis Dental Clinic
- Ballyclare Practice
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Smiles
- Dental Folks
- Dental Wellness Group
- Dental Boutique
- Dr. Yojna's Dental Clinic
- Dr Jason Harvey
- Elleven Dental
- Facets Dental
- Gentle Family Dentists
- Great Expressions Dental Centers
- Highfield Dental & Facial Clinic
- Mayo Dental & Implant Clinic
- Monarch Dental Clinic
- Newton Centre Dental
- Pacific Dental Care
- Sensu
- SidiDent
- Sonrisa British Dental Clinic
- Stunning Dentistry
- The Studio for Aesthetic Dentistry
- Tooth 'N' Care
- Vilafortuny Laser Centre
- Westwood Dental Group
- Wildwood Dental Clinic
Market Segmentation
Instrument
- Diamond Burs
- Dental Drills
- Sanding Discs
Application
- Irregular Edges
- Chips & Cracks
- Minor Crowding
- Tooth Overlapping
- Others
Site
- Canines
- Central Incisors
- Lateral Incisors
Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INSTRUMENT
4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SITE
4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
6.1 OVERVIEW
7 MARKET AT A GLANCE
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 GROWING POPULARITY OF DENTAL TOURISM
9.2 EXPANSION OF MINIMALLY INVASIVE COSMETIC DENTISTRY
9.3 CHANGING LIFESTYLES AND UNHEALTHY FOOD HABITS
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 FAVOURABLE DEMOGRAPHICS FOR DENTAL CONTOURING
10.2 RISING ACCEPTANCE OF COSMETIC & AESTHETIC DENTISTRY
10.3 GROWING AWARENESS OF ORAL HYGIENE & AESTHETIC DENTISTRY IN EMERGING ECONOMIES
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 LACK OF REIMBURSEMENT IN COSMETIC DENTISTRY
11.2 SHORTAGE OF SKILLED WORKFORCE
11.3 COMMON MISTAKES WITH DENTAL INSTRUMENTS
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.2.1 GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS
12.2.2 INSTRUMENT SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
12.2.3 APPLICATION SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS
12.2.4 SITE SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 INSTRUMENTS
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 DIAMOND BURS
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.3 DIAMOND BURS SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
13.4 DENTAL DRILLS
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.3 DENTAL DRILLS SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
13.5 SANDING DISCS
13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5.3 SANDING DISCS SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
14 APPLICATION
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 IRREGULAR EDGES
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.3.3 IRREGULAR EDGES SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
14.4 CHIPS & CRACKS
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4.3 CHIPS & CRACKS SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
14.5 MINOR CROWDING
14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.5.3 MINOR CROWDING SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
14.6 TOOTH OVERLAPPING
MARKET OVERVIEW 122
14.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.6.2 TOOTH OVERLAPPING SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
14.7 OTHERS
14.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.7.3 OTHERS SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
15 SITE
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3 CANINES
15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.3.3 CANINES SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
15.4 CENTRAL INCISORS
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4.3 CENTRAL INCISORS SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
15.5 LATERAL INCISORS
15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.5.3 LATERAL INCISORS SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
16 GEOGRAPHY
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
17 EUROPE
17.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.2.1 EUROPE: BY INSTRUMENT
17.2.2 EUROPE: BY APPLICATION
17.2.3 EUROPE: BY SITE
17.3 KEY COUNTRIES
17.3.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.3.2 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.3.3 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.3.4 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.3.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18 NORTH AMERICA
18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.2.1 NORTH AMERICA: BY INSTRUMENT
18.2.2 NORTH AMERICA: BY APPLICATION
18.2.3 NORTH AMERICA: BY SITE
18.3 KEY COUNTRIES
18.3.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 APAC
19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.2.1 APAC: BY INSTRUMENT
19.2.2 APAC: BY APPLICATION
19.2.3 APAC: BY SITE
19.3 KEY COUNTRIES
19.3.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3.2 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3.3 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3.4 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 LATIN AMERICA
20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.2.1 LATIN AMERICA: BY INSTRUMENT
20.2.2 LATIN AMERICA: BY APPLICATION
20.2.3 LATIN AMERICA: BY SITE
20.3 KEY COUNTRIES
20.3.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.2.1 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: BY INSTRUMENT
21.2.2 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: BY APPLICATION
21.2.3 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: BY SITE
21.3 KEY COUNTRIES
21.3.1 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.3.2 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.3.3 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
22.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
23 PROMINENT VENDORS
23.1 ALLIANCE DENTAL CARE
23.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
23.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
23.2 AVENTURA DENTAL GROUP
23.3 AQUA DENTAL CLINIC LONDON
23.4 AXIS DENTAL CLINIC
23.5 BALLYCLARE PRACTICE
23.6 CLEVELAND CLINIC
23.7 CLEVELAND SMILES
23.8 DENTAL FOLKS
23.9 DENTAL WELLNESS GROUP
23.10 DENTAL BOUTIQUE
23.11 DR.YOJNA'S DENTAL CLINIC
23.12 DR JASON HARVEY
23.13 ELLEVEN DENTAL
23.14 FACETS DENTAL
23.15 GENTLE FAMILY DENTISTS
23.16 GREAT EXPRESSIONS DENTAL CENTERS
23.17 HIGHFIELD DENTAL & FACIAL CLINIC
23.18 MAYO DENTAL & IMPLANT CLINIC
23.19 MONARCH DENTAL CLINIC
23.20 NEWTON CENTRE DENTAL
23.21 PACIFIC DENTAL CARE
23.22 SENSU
23.23 SIDIDENT
23.24 SONRISA BRITISH DENTAL CLINIC
23.25 STUNNING DENTISTRY
23.26 THE STUDIO FOR AESTHETIC DENTISTRY
23.27 TOOTH 'N' CARE
23.28 VILAFORTUNY LASER CENTRE
23.29 WESTWOOD DENTAL GROUP
23.30 WILDWOOD DENTAL CLINIC
24 REPORT SUMMARY
24.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
24.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
25 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
25.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
25.2 MARKET BY INSTRUMENT
25.3 MARKET BY APPLICATION
25.4 MARKET BY SITE
25.5 EUROPE: BY INSTRUMENT
25.6 EUROPE: BY APPLICATION
25.7 EUROPE: BY SITE
25.8 NORTH AMERICA: BY INSTRUMENT
25.9 NORTH AMERICA: BY APPLICATION
25.10 NORTH AMERICA: BY SITE
25.11 APAC: BY INSTRUMENT
25.12 APAC: BY APPLICATION
25.13 APAC: BY SITE
25.14 LATIN AMERICA: BY INSTRUMENT
25.15 LATIN AMERICA: BY APPLICATION
25.16 LATIN AMERICA: BY SITE
25.17 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: BY INSTRUMENT
25.18 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: BY APPLICATION
25.19 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: BY SITE
26 APPENDIX
26.1 ABBREVIATIONS
