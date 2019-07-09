Multi-Brand Insurance Company Names CFO to Bolster Strategic Financial Operations

MIAMI, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan Wollenberg has been selected to serve as Chief Financial Officer for Windhaven® Insurance and The Hearth Insurance Group™, Jimmy E. Whited, CEO of the Florida-based companies, announced today.

Wollenberg will be responsible for managing financial performance and developing operational and capital plans for Windhaven and The Hearth Insurance Group™. She has been a member of the Board Directors at Windhaven since its founding in the early 2000s.

Whited said Wollenberg's familiarity with the company's leadership, brands and operations will provide immediate benefits, and her extensive background in finance and accounting will aide in developing revenue models for new partnership and licensing opportunities for ClutchAnalytics® – a wholly-owned "insurtech" software company – throughout the United States and abroad.

"Susan is a dear friend and the perfect fit for our team," said Whited. "I have known her since we worked together at GE Capital. She is a hard-working financial leader who embodies our core values. It's a huge bonus that she already knows our capital structure very well, which is really important as we continue to grow and innovate."

As a CFO for both public and privately held entities in the financial services sector, Wollenberg served at Spencer Capital Holdings; Personalized Brokerage Services, an Allianz subsidiary; and E.W. Blanch. She also held leadership roles in Financial Planning and Business Development at Kansas City Southern and GE Insurance.

Wollenberg began her career as a Certified Public Accountant at Deloitte and Touché. She graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration and Accounting from the University of Kansas.

About Windhaven® Insurance

Headquartered in Miami, Windhaven® Insurance, along with the The Hearth Insurance Group™, have written close to $2 billion in home and auto insurance premiums since its establishment more than a decade ago. With additional offices in Tampa, Florida, and Dallas, Texas, and a software technology company -- ClutchAnalytics® -- in Austin, Texas, Windhaven® Insurance provides coverage to more than 240,000 policyholders through more than 8,000 local independent agents. www.windhaven.com

About The Hearth Insurance Group™

By combining cutting-edge technology and old-school service, The Hearth Insurance Group™ protects homeowner policyholders in Florida and Texas. The Tampa-based insurance company underwrites coverage through State National Company, Inc., an A.M. Best "A"-rated admitted insurance carrier. https://thehearth.com/

About ClutchAnalytics®

Located in Austin, Texas, ClutchAnalytics® is a B2B-2C software company dedicated to challenging how both traditional and new -- "insurtech" -- insurance and financial services companies generate commerce. https://www.clutchanalytics.com

