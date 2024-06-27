Multi-branded National Construction Company Unites Around One Brand

The MMC Contractors entities and BCS, part of the MMC Corp group of companies, alongside MW Builders, will rebrand around the new name Cerris

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MMC Corp announced today that its companies – the MMC Contractors entities, BCS, and MW Builders – are uniting around the new brand name Cerris. MMC Corp will become Cerris. MW Builders will rebrand to become Cerris Builders. The MMC Contractors entities and BCS are each rebranding as Cerris Systems, with Cerris Emerging Solutions as the organization's new innovation incubator.

By uniting around a common brand name, the enterprise will become a stronger partner with its current clients and invite new ones into the fold by offering complex construction solutions nationwide. The organization has a strong legacy and a relationship-focused way of doing business, and it will continue to build the extraordinary by providing connected solutions across its companies to its clients.

"While our name is changing, the way we do business remains grounded in nearly a century of experience, long-term relationships, deeply held values, and dedication to our craft," says Jason Evelyn, CEO of Cerris. "From the initial idea to the first patient, student, resident, or gigabyte, we are prepared to meet the building needs of tomorrow."

Cerris began as a family-owned company in 1932. Through a dynamic blend of entrepreneurial spirit, integrity, quality craftsmanship, and teamwork, the enterprise has grown to include offices nationwide providing construction capabilities including general construction, MEP contracting and service, and building automation.

In 2002, MMC Corp purchased the company from its founding family and became 100% employee-owned. From humble beginnings rooted in the Midwest, growing to a nationwide presence, and a commitment to serving the communities where its employee owners work and live, the company is proud and excited to increase its power and reach in the market with the new Cerris brand.

About Cerris

Cerris is an Overland Park, Kansas-based, 100% employee-owned construction firm with 14 offices nationwide and more than $1.4 billion in revenue. It serves as the Strategic Center for its three Strategic Business Units (SBUs) comprising: Cerris Builders, Cerris Systems, and Cerris Emerging Solutions. To learn more, visit www.cerris.com.

