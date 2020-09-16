Multi-Channel News Network Launches Enhanced Brand

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance One Media, a media solutions company and the parent to America's Voice News, announced that the company is enhancing the brand of its news network to reflect its connection to real America. America's Voice News is now branded Real America's Voice as a demonstration of the company's commitment to serve as a platform for traditional values, audience participation, and news and events that shape the future of real America.

Founded in 2018, Real America's Voice has expanded across distribution channels to include DISH, Pluto TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Google Play, and major social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube, with more channels planned in the future. This spring and summer, the network's distribution strategy has succeeded tremendously as viewership on Pluto TV alone increased by 210% from July to August, and tens of millions of views were delivered across all platforms.

"We're pleased to announce this launch of our enhanced brand at Real America's Voice," said Howard Diamond, CEO of Performance One Media. "Our brand is not about us though, it's about the American people. As the corporate media tell Americans what they should think, we actually listen to our very diverse audiences across the country about what they think, and we provide them the news and views that they most want to see," he said.

"Real America's Voice is a platform for patriots all across America who care about traditional values," said Dr. Gina Loudon, the President of Programming at Real America's Voice. "As the 2020 campaign heads to the final stretch, we'll be there every step of the way connecting with real Americans at the rallies and events that will shape the future of America, giving them real news and honest views all the way to Election Day and beyond," she concluded.

Find Real America's Voice at: Real America's Voice website; Pluto TV; Roku; Apple TV; Fire TV; DISH; Twitter; Google Play; Facebook; and YouTube.

ABOUT REAL AMERICA'S VOICE

Real America's Voice is a platform that fosters the real voice of America! At a time when traditional values continue to get trampled by conglomerate news-networks, Real America's Voice provides a platform for audiences to be a part of the story so we can broadcast the true opinion of the masses! So, if you're tired of politicians and mega-media outlets telling you how to think and how to feel, then get engaged with Real America's Voice…and make sure they never forget who holds the true voice of the people! At Real America's Voice, we're flipping the script on today's one-way news. Instead, we're seeking high audience participation across our 24/7 programming. You're not just a viewer anymore … you're a contributor! There's finally a platform for your news, your opinion and your voice … it's Real America's Voice!

SOURCE Performance One Media