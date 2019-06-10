Multi-cloud Infrastructures Can Drive Digital Transformation for Agribusiness, According to Proagrica's New Report

LONDON, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Proagrica, the leading independent provider of connectivity and data-led insight across the agriculture and animal health markets, have published a new report addressing the possibilities and questions about the state of cloud computing and its place in the agriculture supply chain.

"Cloud computing is being adopted at a startling rate," says Jeff Bradshaw, CTO of Proagrica. "Agribusinesses should not underestimate this powerful tool to extract the maximum possible value from their data. However, it's not an all-inclusive solution and there are several important factors to consider when implementing the cloud into your business operations."

Business adoption of the cloud has risen sharply in recent years, with industry analyst Gartner confidently predicting the cloud to become a $300 billion industry by 2021.[i] Technology has risen to match this adoption rate in turn and it is now commonplace for organisations across all sectors to implement a cloud-first approach – or even cloud-only.

The report makes the case for a multi-cloud hybrid digital infrastructure and the inherent benefits this offers to agribusinesses, including:

Greater business agility – New platforms and services can be deployed much faster, measured in days rather than months, and users can quickly and intuitively join with a service that suits their business needs.

New platforms and services can be deployed much faster, measured in days rather than months, and users can quickly and intuitively join with a service that suits their business needs. On-demand scalability – No more worrying about on-site data capacities or losses due to corruption. By using the cloud it's possible to have a business's data in one secure location, accessible anywhere, for easier management.

No more worrying about on-site data capacities or losses due to corruption. By using the cloud it's possible to have a business's data in one secure location, accessible anywhere, for easier management. Future-proofing – Technologies such as the Internet of Things (IOT), AI and machine learning are finally being made more available to the majority of users. This is especially the case for the cloud, where the newest advances are usable far in advance compared to localized on-premise software.

Despite these benefits, the report offers some words of warning: namely that without a clear business strategy – and the right tools and services to implement that strategy – data risks becoming siloed and unable to deliver on its full intrinsic value.

Jeff Bradshaw, CTO of Proagrica comments further: "The cloud is delivering functionality that can greatly benefit the operations of agribusinesses across the supply chain. It's important to remember that the cloud isn't just one 'thing' but a complex array of various services and platforms. The cloud is ultimately a tool, not a destination – what's essential for agribusinesses is to utilize the cloud in a way that achieves greater collaboration, seamless working, and derives greater value from your collected data. This combination is what will truly drive productivity and growth."

Learn what the cloud can do for your business. Download the full report at www.proagrica.com/cloudmigration_whitepaper

About Proagrica

Proagrica, part of RELX Group, is a global provider of independent connectivity and data-led insight across the agriculture and animal health markets. We deliver actionable intelligence to drive business growth across the value chain. Our superior products and services connect and empower industry participants to address their key needs around trading, productivity and compliance.

Our solutions are built around the key competences of data connectivity and data analytics delivering seamless supply chain management, supply chain standards compliance, and customer insight and engagement, essential for businesses looking to improve their value offering and expand in the modern marketplace.

Proagrica also encompasses performance-boosting farm management software brand Farmplan, and industry-leading media platforms, including Farmers Weekly.

Proagrica.com

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 30,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalization is approximately £36.8bn, €41.5bn, $46.7bn.

www.relx.com

[i] "Top 10 Emerging Risks of Q2 2018", Gartner Risk Management Leadership Council, 2018

SOURCE Proagrica