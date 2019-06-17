Multi-community Grand Opening in Vacaville

BAY AREA, Calif., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to invite prospective homebuyers and real estate agents to the Grand Opening of four new Vacaville communities at the Vanden Estates masterplan: Piedmont, The Enclave, Saratoga and Montera.

The Grand Opening for these communities will take place on Saturday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The celebration will include complimentary lunch, live entertainment, exciting giveaways and model home tours via an authentic San Francisco trolley. Homebuyers can also learn more about a limited-time closing costs offer.

New ranch and two-story homes from the upper $400s

Seventeen inspired floor plans

3 to 7 bed, approx. 1,750 to 4,040 sq. ft.

Hundreds of personalization options

Community trails, parks and playgrounds

Located within the Travis Unified School District

124 Titus Way, Vacaville, CA 95687

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

