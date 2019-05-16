Multi-Currency Wallet App Quppy Launches Euro Account Service for People and Companies

TALLIN, Estonia, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Users of the unique, multi-currency, cross-platform crypto-wallet Quppy can now undergo a verification process and open an account via the Quppy Wallet app. The Quppy app can then be used to buy and sell crypto assets and make payments. Legal entities can undergo the verification process now, through an easy-to-use online form, or by writing to Quppy.

Quppy

After completing the process, users can buy or sell the cryptocurrency, top up a balance, and send or receive a transfer through the online banking portal Quppy.Business. Quppy offers a transparent system of tariffs for legal entities, including free account opening and three months of service. IBAN-account supports the SEPA replenishment system. All transactions comply with safety standards.

Quppy Wallet is a multi-currency crypto-wallet with unique cross-platform applications. It houses an advanced crypto portal that will help both corporate and private clients to integrate traditional banking services into the crypto world. Quppy is gaining popularity in the USA, Europe, and CIS countries - more than 100,000 downloads. That indicates trust in the platform and a good sign of future growth.

Quppy is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. Cryptocurrencies and tokens are extremely volatile. There is no guarantee of a stable value, or of any value at all.

