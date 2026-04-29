Multi-Destination Travel Surges Across Asia-Pacific This Labour Day, Trip.com Group Data Shows

Multi-city travel across Asia-Pacific grew 35% year-on-year

Multi-city travel outpaces single-destination growth by more than 2x

Southeast Asia sees strong double-digit growth, with Thailand up to 52% YoY

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-city travel across Asia-Pacific grew 35% year-on-year this Labour Day period, according to data from Trip.com Group. Several Asia-Pacific markets including Japan, South Korea, parts of Southeast Asia and Mainland China celebrate Labour Day, driving strong cross-border and domestic travel flows across the region.

Over 30% of international trips now span multiple destinations, highlighting a continued shift towards more complex, itinerary-led travel. This shift reflects a growing preference to maximise time and value with multiple destinations within a single trip rather than a single location.

Multi-destination trips become a defining travel pattern

While single-destination travel continues to account for most bookings, growth is increasingly driven by more complex itineraries. Multi-destination bookings are growing at more than twice the pace of single-destination travel, reflecting stronger demand for flexibility and deeper exploration.

Travellers are increasingly structuring trips across multiple cities to maximise both time and value, with popular combinations including:

Tokyo – Osaka – Kyoto (Japan)

Seoul – Busan (South Korea)

Bangkok – Phuket (Thailand)

These itineraries reflect a growing preference for multi-stop journeys that blend urban experiences with leisure destinations.

Southeast Asia sees fast growth in multi-destination travel

Across Southeast Asia, demand for multi-destination travel is rising steadily, with strong growth across key markets of Thailand: 52%, Malaysia: 40%, and Singapore: 17%, according to Trip.com Group data.

Top outbound destinations across Southeast Asian markets include Japan (Tokyo, Osaka), South Korea (Seoul), China (Shanghai, Beijing), Thailand (Bangkok), Indonesia (Bali).

In other parts of Asia such as Hong Kong SAR, multi-destination travel also grew by over 50% year-on-year, highlighting growing preference for more complex itineraries over traditional single-destination trips, particularly in well-connected urban markets.

In Mainland China, domestic travel remains a strong base, while overseas journeys are increasingly shaped by multi-destination itineraries, with over 40% of outbound trips spanning multiple destinations and continuing to grow.

This suggests that travellers in this region are increasingly combining multiple cities within a single trip, supported by strong regional connectivity.

Japan's domestic travel momentum on the rise

Japan is also seeing shifts in domestic travel behaviour, even as outbound demand continues to grow.

In Japan, domestic travel is growing rapidly, indicating rising interest in travelling within the country, accounting for one-quarter of all flight bookings, and to cities such as Tokyo, Sapporo and Okinawa.

Intra-Asia travel dominates Labour Day demand

The Labour Day holiday period continues to be driven by regional travel within Asia-Pacific, with travellers favouring destinations that offer ease of access, diverse experiences, and flexible itineraries.

The Group's data highlights the continued strength of short-haul travel, supported by strong connectivity and shorter flight durations.

More broadly, the way people travel across Asia-Pacific is evolving. Travellers taking a more deliberate approach to how they plan their trips. While cross-border journeys are increasingly shaped by multi-city itineraries, domestic travel remains a strong and steady part of the landscape. Together, these patterns point to a more flexible and value-conscious mindset, as travellers look to make the most of both time and budget.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

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SOURCE Trip.com Group