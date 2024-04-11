MULTI-DIMENSIONAL NON-PROFIT ENVSN FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES "RADIANT FUTURES: EMPOWERING EVERY GIRL FOR A MAGICAL PROM NIGHT" APRIL 13 IN MIAMI, FL & APRIL 19 IN BROOKLYN, NY

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH RARE BEAUTY, LYFT AND STEVE MADDEN

GIVEBACK FOR 50 FEMALE STUDENTS TO ATTEND PROM

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Making prom season even more memorable this year, ENVSN FOUNDATION, a 501c3 non-profit and community organization, is excited to announce its latest initiative, "Radiant Futures: Empowering Every Girl for a Magical Prom Night." In partnership with Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, transportation support by Lyft, and support from Steve Madden, ENVSN FOUNDATION aims to make prom season unforgettable for over 50 underserved female students in Miami, FL, and Brooklyn, NY.

The foundation is committed to providing a unique "boutique experience" where participants can shop for the perfect prom dress and accessories. The first event will be held with Girl Power Miami on April 13 in Miami, followed by another event in Brooklyn on April 19 in collaboration with YWCA Brooklyn.

Students will be treated to red-carpet-style glam sessions, personalized styling consultations, and on-site giveaways for top-tier beauty services. Rare Beauty will generously gift some of its bestselling products, including the new Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush—a product created to capture the radiant confidence exuded when we're feeling our best. Gift bags will also include products from Shea Moisture and BeautyStat, among others.

ENVSN FOUNDATION believes that every high school girl deserves the best prom experience and is dedicated to ensuring that the young woman feel like royalty on prom night. Two lucky winners in each city will receive a full glam experience, including hair services provided by Hair is Life. In New York, the winners will also have their hair and makeup done by celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen and celebrity makeup artist Danielle Henry.

ABOUT ENVSN

ENVSN is a community organization based on the promotion of youth culture through its future-oriented community, which offers various initiatives throughout the year, including the annual ENVSN Festival. The foundation was co-founded by Sharifa Murdock and Laura Stylez, with a primary objective of nurturing the talent, aspirations, and sustainability of youth culture in an inclusive environment. It strives to inspire and encourage passion for issues that matter to its community, such as career advancement, wellness, and more. The ENVSN FOUNDATION, a registered 501c3 non-profit organization, was created as an extension of the ENVSN/ ENVSN FESTIVAL and as a realization that young girls need career development and community year-round. Additionally under ENVSN Foundation, the company has also contributed nearly $40,000 to small businesses through donations.

ENVSN's impressive impact is demonstrated through the attendance of over 11,600 attendees of its ENVSN Festival, featuring leading talent such as Yara Shahidi, Jackie Aina, Saweetie, Lola Brooke, and many more. They have also partnered with everyone from Adidas, Topicals, and Rare Beauty to Cash App, Coca Cola, Lyft, and Canon, to name a few.

ABOUT RARE BEAUTY

Founder and creator Selena Gomez believes everyone is unique and rare. But today, too many people feel trapped by unrealistic expectations of beauty that are impossible to achieve. Rare Beauty is about celebrating who you are and what makes you different. This is makeup made to feel good without hiding what makes you unique. We use makeup to shape positive conversations around beauty, self-acceptance, and mental health. Not only do we want everyone to feel good about themselves, we want to help them feel more authentically connected to one another and feel less alone in this world. Rare Beauty is available globally at SEPHORA, SEPHORA at Kohl's, SpaceNK, and RareBeauty.com.

