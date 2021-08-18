NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HelloBeautiful's "The Fall Preview" digital cover spotlights Kandi Burruss -- singer, songwriter and reality TV star. Kandi gets candid about her supportive husband, non-stop grind, making the foray into acting, becoming a Broadway producer and building her own brands in our "Welcome to Kandi Land" cover story. In this issue, HelloBeautiful features comprehensive guides to prepare our readers for the fashion month of the year. From NYFW to the MET gala and back to school, September is our favorite time of year. Get the tea from Kandi about:

Multi-Faceted Businesswoman Kandi Burruss Covers HelloBeautiful's Digital Cover; Photo Credit: Sterling Pics

Her Perfect Marriage : "I married the perfect husband for me. He pushes me and motivates me as well. I know sometimes people can be in relationships that don't necessarily help them grow. But I feel like I definitely found the perfect mate that waters my flowers."

Her Role On "The Chi" : "I wanted to do justice to Rosalyn. I wanted her to be dope. I wanted people to see me in this light of being an actress and really feeling like I have embodied the character. I'm not just a reality TV star who got a break."

Being New To The World of Broadway : Broadway has been known as the great white way for a long time in past history? To have a show like this with all of us, you know, being a part of it, championing it. It has to be a success. It'll be a win for not just us, but for the whole culture."

Her Role On "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" : "When I got on Housewives, the people got a chance to see the side where I would say anything when it talks about sex or make jokes that may be inappropriate sometimes. People just got to see a different side of who I am personally. And I just feel like over time, I'm not necessarily, you know, the one who's gonna walk around in a throng every day, but if I want to, I will."

Since the relaunch in September 2020, HelloBeautiful has continued to build momentum as a leading news and lifestyle site for women of color with Shamika Sanders as the Managing Editor. HelloBeautiful is the premiere style and beauty destination for Black women, recognizing the lack of a dedicated outlet for Black women who relish fashion and beauty. Known for being a media platform that provides a space for women to explore beauty ideals on a deeper level, HelloBeautiful's choice of Kandi Burruss as cover girl is no surprise as she encompasses all things that are beauty, fashion, lifestyle, and more. You can't knock her hustle!

