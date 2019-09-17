Multi-factor Authentication Expert to Headline eMazzanti Times Square Customer Event

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoboken, New Jersey-based eMazzanti Technologies is hosting its annual customer event on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at The Times Square Microsoft Technology Center, NYC. All friends of the firm and interested parties are encouraged to register and attend.

eMazzanti is offering a one-year license for AuthPoint, WatchGuard's unique multi-factor authentication (MFA) solution as a free trial for all Companies who attend the event. The promotion is limited to one per Company.



The event will feature a presentation by Alexandre Cagnoni, an expert in authentication, cyber-security and transaction-signing technologies. With 20 years of experience working in cyber-security and authentication, Cagnoni has helped plan and deploy millions of authenticators and transaction-signing technologies for banks and enterprises.

Additional presenters at the event include, Almi Dumi, CISO and Ariel Perez, both of eMazzanti Technologies, who will speak on the topics of cyber-security and network management. Furthermore, modern workplace, cloud and cloud migration experts Michael Galarza and Bryan Antepara, also of eMazzanti Technologies, will address the group.

The no fee event kicks off at 12:00 p.m. and ends the day with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres at a networking gathering. Leading cyber-security, productivity and information governance vendors such as WatchGuard, Microsoft, and Netgovern are scheduled to attend to support the seminar agenda.



Click here for more details and to register.

All attendees must register in advance for the no-fee event. Start time is 12:00 p.m. at the Microsoft Technology Center at 11 Times Square in New York, NY.



Related resource information:

10 PCI Compliance Best Practices to Protect Your Business and Customers

3 Simple Things to Protect Against Cyberattacks

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring and support.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list eight consecutive years, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 Ranked NYC Managed Service Provider, NJ Business of the Year, and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies

Related Links

https://www.emazzanti.net

