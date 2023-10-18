Multi-functional Printer Market to USD 6.75 billion between 2022 - 2027| Driven by Increasing demand for MFPs from healthcare sector- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

18 Oct, 2023, 18:15 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multi-Functional Printer Market size is to increase by USD 6.75 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.52%, during the forecast period. The growth of the multi-functional printer (MFP) market is being driven by the increasing demand from the healthcare sector. Healthcare institutions are adopting digital practices to enhance patient care, including efficient patient information exchange and interdepartmental communication. Moreover, the emphasis on electronic health records mandated by governments globally is driving the adoption of customized MFPs within the healthcare sector, positively impacting market growth. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy full report here

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Multi-functional Printer Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Multi-functional Printer Market 2023-2027

Intense competition among major players like Canon, HP, KYOCERA, Ricoh, and Xerox in the multi-functional printer market is a significant challenge. This competition is driven by price wars, shrinking profit margins, and rising raw material costs. Smaller players are also customizing their MFP solutions, potentially leading to lower-quality products in the market. This fierce competition hampers market growth.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The multi-functional printer market is segmented by Type (Colour multifunctional printer and Monochrome multifunctional printer), Technology (Inkjet and Laser), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 

  • The color multifunctional printer segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. This segment encompasses devices capable of producing color output and combines the functionalities of a printer, scanner, and copier, delivering high-quality color results. Employees are increasingly favoring this segment to enhance productivity by managing a wider range of tasks with the assistance of color multifunctional printers.
  • The APAC region is projected to make a substantial 41% contribution to the global market's growth during the forecast period. Key drivers for the multi-functional printer market's growth in APAC include the widespread adoption of advanced automation in various industries and sectors, as well as the growing recognition of the need for operational efficiency to enhance business processes and productivity. 
  • View FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the multi-functional printer market:

  • Brother Industries Ltd.
  • Canon Inc.
  • Communication Technology Ltd.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • Eastman Kodak Co.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
  • Konica Minolta Inc.
  • Kyocera Corp.
  • Lexmark International Inc.
  • NEC Corp.
  • Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd.
  • Panasonic Holdings Corp.
  • Ricoh Co. Ltd.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Seiko Epson Corp.
  • Sharp Corp.
  • STAR MICRONICS Co. Ltd.
  • TIM S.p.A.
  • Toshiba Corp.
  • Xerox Holdings Corp.

Related Reports:

Laser Printer Market: The laser printer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.67% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,016.55 million.

Portable Printer Market: The Portable Printer Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.84% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 10,241.35 million.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Type
  7. Market Segmentation by Technology
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Physiotherapy Market size to grow by USD 4.59 billion from 2022-2027| Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., AmeriCare Physical Therapy, are among major companies in the market - Technavio

Physiotherapy Market size to grow by USD 4.59 billion from 2022-2027| Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., AmeriCare Physical Therapy, are among major companies in the market - Technavio

The Physiotherapy Market size is forecasted to grow by USD 4,59 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.17% during the forecast period, according to...
Metaverse in E-commerce Market to grow by USD 85.88 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by the growing popularity of AR technology- Technavio

Metaverse in E-commerce Market to grow by USD 85.88 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by the growing popularity of AR technology- Technavio

The "metaverse in e-commerce market by platform (computer, mobile, and headset), technology (AR and VR, blockchain, mixed reality, and others), and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.