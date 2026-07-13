Multi-Generational Novel Explores the Lives, Struggles and Secrets of an Immigrant Family as They Resettle in New Jersey

Inspired by his own family, author shares the sacrifices, heartbreaks and family dynamics that shaped his family

LINCOLN PARK, N.J., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A sweeping multi-generational novel explores the intricate science of family dynamics, heritage preservation, and the invisible threads that bind generations together. Moving from turn-of-the-century tenements to suburban growth, the narrative captures the raw human struggles of adapting to a shifting landscape while testing the resilience of a family's love.

“East Clifton Avenue: An American Family Saga - The Complete Novel” by Frank Plateroti, EdD

In "East Clifton Avenue: An American Family Saga," author Dr. Frank Plateroti follows the dramatic journey of his Sicilian-American family establishing deep roots in northern New Jersey. As they face historical setbacks, shifting economic landscapes, and the everyday pressures of cultural integration, they discover the enduring strength of shared memories, community networks, and personal honor.

"The world, and even the neighborhoods around us, change dramatically, but the core framework of our families and core values should remain," said Plateroti. "My hope is that 'East Clifton Avenue' encourages readers to actively preserve their own family histories and keep the spirit of those fleeting moments alive before they are lost to time forever."

Plateroti weaves together local cultural folklore with high-stakes side stories, including a mysterious Renaissance artifact linked to Michelangelo, wartime secrets inside the Vatican archives, and an elaborate multi-decade family cover-up. By utilizing his professional background in interpersonal communication and relationship dynamics, Plateroti also explores how trauma, unspoken resentments, and defensive secrets can damage a family network. Rather than focusing on an idealized version of family, the book highlights raw, complex lives, showing how a family's deepest secrets and hidden connections can help them survive and heal together over the years.

"East Clifton Avenue: An American Family Saga - The Complete Novel"

By Frank Plateroti, EdD

ISBN: 9798988796480

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dr. Frank Plateroti holds a Doctorate in Education Research and a Master's in Communication from William Paterson University, Wayne, N.J., and then spent the next twenty years there as a professor specializing in intrapersonal and interpersonal communication. His prior career spans public relations, television production, writing, and directing for his own international production company.

Outside of academia and writing, he is active in philanthropy, award-winning home renovations, real estate, and financial investments. He is also a recording vocalist and, most of all, a proud father and grandfather. To learn more, please visit www.drfjpesteem.com

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SOURCE Frank J. Plateroti