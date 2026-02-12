MULTI-GENERATIONAL RANCHER LAUNCHES TEXASRANCHES.COM, A SITE DEDICATED TO PRESERVING, CELEBRATING AND INNOVATING TEXAS RANCH CULTURE

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas is defined by its ranches and vast lands—working and wild—that underpin the state's culture, its communities and, for generations, its economy. From family-owned operations to expansive working landscapes, ranching has shaped how Texans live, work and play.

Image Credit: Jody Horton

Today, TexasRanches.com announced the launch of a new statewide initiative designed to support that legacy into the future. TexasRanches.com is a trusted hub for Texas land, connecting landowners, land seekers, and future ranchers with curated resources, practical tools, and expertise, grounded in traditional ranching networks.

Founded by multi-generational rancher and entrepreneur Jeff Hancock, TexasRanches.com is built on the conviction that ranching is not only central to Texas' identity, but essential to its future—economically, culturally and ecologically.

"We're taking a stand for ranching as the future of Texas—for families, for our economy and for the land itself," said founder Jeff Hancock. "Our goal is to connect people—to resources, to one another and to the land—in ways that help keep Texas ranches whole, working and wild for generations."

TexasRanches.com is "The Rancher's Almanac for the Next Generation of Texans." The platform digitizes traditional, word-of-mouth ranch knowledge, increasing accessibility without diminishing the importance of trust and personal relationships in ranch life.

According to research from the Texas A&M Natural Resources Institute, Texas has been losing the equivalent of roughly 1,000 acres of working land per day to development and non-agricultural uses in recent years. As land passes from one generation to the next, many ranches are broken apart not for lack of care, but because families lack clear pathways to economic sustainability.

TexasRanches.com was built to address those pressures by focusing on trust-based resources, economic tools and income opportunities, succession and legacy guidance, personalized regional insight, community engagement, and cultural storytelling that preserves generational knowledge and regional identity.

By enabling AI technology, TexasRanches.com uses digital tools to make field-tested knowledge easier to find, connections easier to form and resources easier to navigate—while keeping the focus firmly on real-world outcomes.

While TexasRanches.com launches as a digital platform, it represents a broader and evolving effort. The site serves as an entry point to a growing network that will expand over time to include in-person summits, regional gatherings, partnerships and educational initiatives.

