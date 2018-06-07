Multi-Health Systems Invests in SportGait to Provide Medical Decision Support Software for Concussion and Brain Wellness

SportGait provides mobile and medical applications using the world's leading validated assessments in an integrated, easy-to-use Platform-as-a-Service for qualified medical providers. In addition, the two companies have agreed to continuing research to use other MHS products for improving youth sport and workplace safety. As part of this agreement, MHS President and COO, Hazel Wheldon, has joined the SportGait Board of Directors.

"We are very excited to have MHS and Hazel join our team," SportGait President and CEO, Chris Newton, said. "MHS is a leading publisher of scientifically-validated assessments, especially in the youth performance arena. Their extensive database of real-world results is just what we needed to help us achieve our vision whereby concussions are treated like any other injury, by a doctor, not on the playing field."

"SportGait has integrated our tests with other assessments to make them available to a new market for MHS," said President and COO Hazel Wheldon. "They are bringing our decades of neuropsychological expertise into 21st century medical practices that are open and near where children live and play. Their management team is experienced and shares our passion for data-driven decision making and I look forward to working with them."

Mr. Newton echoed Wheldon's sentiments, adding, "Our research partnership with MHS is very exciting and will include combining artificial intelligence and machine learning with our respective products and services. These are exciting times to be in the MedTech field."

About SportGait, Inc: SportGait provides integrated decision support tools for parents, coaches and medical professionals. SportGait's mobile app (Android and iOS) uses official Center for Disease Control guidance to support on-field and workplace concussion symptom assessment and directs patients to appropriate medical professionals for further assessment and treatment. The SportGait platform provides qualified professional medical practices with validated decision support software on an easy-to-use Microsoft Surface system enabling consistent, accurate and data-driven concussion management. For more information, visit www.sportgait.com.

About Multi-Health Systems: MHS aligns extensive scientific research and powerful data with innovative technologies to create, market, and sell leading assessments that help inform critical decisions in the areas of mental health, education, talent development, and public safety. Trusted to help users accurately assess, evaluate, and improve performance in over 75 countries, MHS assessments help people around the world reach their full potential. For more information, visit www.mhs.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multi-health-systems-invests-in-sportgait-to-provide-medical-decision-support-software-for-concussion-and-brain-wellness-300661256.html

SOURCE Multi-Health Systems Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mhs.com

